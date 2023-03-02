2023 XFL full Week 3 schedule

Week 2 of the XFL had its ups and downs, but we did get to see some fun games as usual. Now two weeks in, we’ve got some distance between the teams, with the 0-2 Orlando Guardians getting beaten easily their first two games. There is little doubt they are the worst team in the league coming into Week 3 when they take on the 1-1 Arlington Renegades.

The 0-2 Seattle Sea Dragons aren’t as bad as the Guardians and have played neck and neck games through the first two weeks, The 0-2 Vegas Vipers sure have the players to be better than 0-2, but they just haven’t been able to get anything going. It will be interesting to see who gets their first win between Seattle and Vegas this weekend. Hopefully they’ve fixed the playing surface in Vegas.

There are three undefeated teams in The D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks and St. Louis BattleHawks. All three have played well enough to consider their two wins so far as legitimate. We’ve seen BattleHawks QB A.J. McCarron really come on and the Defenders run game went off in the rain last week. The Roughnecks have a pass-first offense and a swarming defense, and are the current odds on favorites to win the XFL Championship. They’ll face a San Antonio Brahmas team on Sunday night that could be pretty good, but this will be a big test for them.

Week 3 XFL schedule

Saturday, March 4

1:00 PM ET — Seattle Sea Dragons at Vegas Vipers, FX

Sunday, March 5

1:00 PM ET — St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders, FX

4:00 PM ET — Orlando Guardians at Arlington Renegades, FX

8:00 PM ET — San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN2