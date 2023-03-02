Joel Embiid, Jordan Poole, Devin Vassell headline NBA injury report for Thursday, March 2

We’ve got just four games on Thursday’s NBA slate, anchored by the usual doubleheader on TNT. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 2

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) - available

Monte Morris (back) - OUT, considered week-to-week

Porzingis is back in the mix after missing two games. He’ll primarily take away minutes from Daniel Gafford in Washington’s rotation.

Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable

Embiid didn’t play in the first game of the back-to-back set, so we’ll see if he suits up here against the Mavericks. If he doesn’t, the Sixers might once again go small and start P.J. Tucker at center and insert Tyrese Maxey into the starting lineup.

Tyrese Haliburton (calf) - questionable

The Pacers might not join the tank race to close the season. If Haliburton doesn’t play, look for Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard to get more playing time.

Devin Vassell (knee) - probable

Keldon Johnson (foot) - questionable

Tre Jones (foot) - questionable

Malaki Branham (back) - questionable

We’ll see who actually suits up, but Vassell coming back in is big. He’ll get most of the shots in this offense, especially if Johnson sits. Either guard will be a strong value play if the other sits.

Jordan Poole (knee) - probable

If Poole is downgraded, look for Ty Jerome and Donte DiVincenzo to be bigger factors in this game. Andrew Wiggins remains out for personal reasons, so Jonathan Kuminga should once again get the start for the Warriors.