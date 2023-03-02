Picks, predictions for Michigan vs. Illinois on Thursday, March 2

The Michigan Wolverines hit the road for a matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday night from State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. The game tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

My college hoops bets are 16-8-1 over the last 25 picks against the spread, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Michigan vs. Illinois odds

Spread: Illinois -4.5

Over/Under: 144

Moneyline: Illinois -190, Michigan +160

Michigan (17-2, 11-7 Big Ten) will bring a three-game winning streak into this contest after beating the Wisconsin Badgers at home 87-79 in overtime on Sunday. Kobe Bufkin scored a game-high 28 points, and Hunter Dickinson scored 23 points and 10 rebounds with a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to OT. Second-leading scorer Jett Howard missed the last two matchups, and his status is unclear for Thursday night. The Wolverines rate 42nd in KenPom including 42nd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 60th defensively.

Illinois (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) ended a two-game winning streak with a 72-60 road loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday. Coleman Hawkins scored a team-high 14 points with seven rebounds in the loss. Jayden Epps went down with a concussion during practice this week, which required hospitalization, though he has been released. The Illini rate 36th in KenPom with an offense rated 70th in adjusted efficiency and 26th defensively.

The Pick: Illinois -4.5

The Illini are coming off a loss to a Buckeyes team that is second-to-last in the conference standings, and siding with a good team returning home after a defeat is a spot I love. Meanwhile, Michigan is coming off an emotional win, which is a great time to fade the Wolverines.