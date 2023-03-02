Picks, predictions for Wichita State vs. Houston on Thursday, March 2

The No. 1 Houston Cougars will return home to play the Wichita State Shockers on Thursday night from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. The game will start at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2.

My last 25 college hoops picks went 16-8-1, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Wichita State vs. Houston odds

Spread: Houston -17

Over/Under: 133.5

Moneyline: Houston -2100, Wichita State +1000

Wichita State (15-13, 8-8 AAC) won three of its last four games including Sunday’s 83-76 road win over the Tulane Green Wave. Jaron Pierre Jr. scored a team-high 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting including 5-of-12 from beyond the arc. The Shockers rate 110th in KenPom including 154th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 85th defensively.

Houston (27-2, 15-1 AAC) will go for its 10th consecutive victory after beating up the East Carolina Pirates 76-57 on the road Saturday. Marcus Sasser scored a game-high 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting with five rebounds. The Cougars rate No. 1 in KenPom, and they rate fifth in offensive and defensive efficiency.

The Pick: Houston -17

The Cougars do not let up against teams they’re much better than, and this matchup fits that criteria. Houston won five of its last six games by at least 15 points, and it’s difficult to find a reason why the Shockers may have the advantage to keep the deficit within this number.