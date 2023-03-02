Picks, predictions for Arizona State vs. UCLA on Thursday, March 2

The No. 4 UCLA Bruins will return home for a matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday night from Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip-off at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

My last 25 college hoops bets went 16-8-1, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona State vs. UCLA odds

Spread: UCLA -11.5

Over/Under: 133.5

Moneyline: UCLA -720, Arizona State +520

UCLA (25-4, 16-2 Pac-12) will bring an eight-game winning streak into this contest after knocking off the Colorado Buffaloes 60-56 on the road Sunday. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a game-high 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor in the Bruins victory. UCLA rates second overall in KenPom including 22nd in adjusted offensive efficiency and second on the defensive end.

Arizona State (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12) will go for a third straight win after a thrilling 89-88 road victory over the Arizona Wildcats. Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored a team-high 19 points and sunk the game-winner from beyond half-court. Austin Nunez missed that game with a concussion, and his status for this contest is unclear. The Sun Devils rate 63rd overall in KenPom with an offense that rates 116th in adjusted efficiency with the defense at 32nd.

The Pick: UCLA -11.5

The Sun Devils might still be celebrating that half-court heave to beat the in-state rivals, and getting a road contest against one of the best programs in the country is not a great spot. The Bruins are 15-0 straight up in home games this season, and they will pull away late to cover this number.