Picks, predictions for Purdue vs. Wisconsin on Thursday, March 2

The No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers will hit the road for a matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday night from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.

My last 25 picks went 16-8-1 against the spread, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin odds

Spread: Purdue -4

Over/Under: 127.5

Moneyline: Purdue -175, Wisconsin +150

Purdue (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) lost four of its last six games including a 79-71 home defeat against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 26 points on 8-of-17 field goals with 16 rebounds. Purdue rates sixth overall in KenPom including 11th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 19th on the defensive end.

Wisconsin (16-12, 8-10 Big Ten) didn’t win or lose consecutive games in February and is coming off a heartbreaking 87-79 overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines on the road Sunday. Connor Essegian scored a game-high 24 points, but leading scorer Chucky Hepburn left the game and didn’t return. His status for Thursday is unclear, though he practiced on Wednesday. The Badgers rate 67th overall in KenPom with a 148th-rated offense in adjusted efficiency and 23rd defensively.

The Pick: Under 127.5

Both teams play very slow styles of basketball as Wisconsin rates 350th in adjusted tempo, while Purdue is 321st in that category. The Badgers are fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives, so they’ll need to rely on their strengths on the defensive end of the floor. Wisconsin’s offense has been a significant weakness all season, so it won’t do a ton of damage to this total.