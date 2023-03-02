Picks, predictions for Arizona vs. USC on Thursday, March 2

The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats will hit the road for a matchup with the USC Trojans on Thursday night from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The game will start at 11:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

My last 25 college hoops picks hit a 16-8-1 rate, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona vs. USC odds

Spread: Arizona -1.5

Over/Under: 155

Moneyline: Arizona -130, USC +110

Arizona (24-5, 13-5 Pac-12) is coming off a heartbreaking 89-88 home loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils as Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit the game-winner from beyond half court. The Wildcats were led by Cedric Henderson Jr., who scored 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor. Oumar Ballo missed practice this week but is still expected to be available. The Wildcats rate 12th in KenPom including sixth in adjusted offensive efficiency and 57th on the defensive end.

USC (21-8, 13-5 Pac-12) will go for a fifth consecutive victory with a 62-49 road win over the Utah Utes on Saturday. Boogie Ellis led all scorers with 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. The Trojans rate 34th in KenPom including 44th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 39th defensively.

The Pick: Arizona -1.5

The Wildcats haven’t lost consecutive games in nearly two years since head coach Tommy Lloyd took over, and they have to be eager to get back on the court after such a devastating loss. The Trojans have been very good at home with a 14-1 straight-up record, but Arizona will win and cover this number on the road.