Pick on the spread for Charleston Southern-UNC Asheville on March 3

After trailing foe more than 36 minutes of game time in their opening round Big South Tournament victory, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers prepare to play the conference’s regular season champion, UNC Asheville Bulldogs in Bojangles Coliseum on Friday.

Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (-8, 144.5)

Charleston Southern will have their hands full with trying to defend 6-foot-10 forward Drew Pember, who led the conference in scoring with 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from 3-point range.

The unique skill set of Pember is a big reason UNC Asheville is fourth out of the 363 Division I teams in 3-point shooting percentage at 39.5% and 30th in field goal shoot percentage.

The best way to slow down the Bulldogs is by forcing turnovers as the team is 330th in the country in turnovers committed per offensive play, but Charleston Southern is 281st in the country in turnovers forced per offensive play on defense.

Overall, Charleston Southern is 354th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and allow opponents to rebound 32.9% of missed shots in games away from home, which ranks 334th in the nation.

The two times these teams met in the regular season, UNC Asheville won both meetings by double-digits with Pember averaging 21.5 points and nine rebounds per game and will get a third-straight comfortable win in the series on Friday.

The Play: UNC Asheville -8

