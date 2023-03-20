Damien Harris to sign one-year contract with Bills, per report

The Buffalo Bills are signing former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter. The news comes the same day former Bills running Devin Singletary signed a one-year deal with the Texans.

2022 performance

Harris saw himself supplanted in the Patriots’ backfield pecking order by Rhamondre Stevenson after dealing with a series of injuries in the middle of the season. He only played in 11 games last season, rolling up 462 yards and three touchdowns on 106 rushing attempts. He added another 97 yards on 17 catches.

Fantasy implications for Patriots

The Patriots were already prepared to move on from Harris. They signed James Robinson, who will serve as a complement to Stevenson. Last year, Stevenson rushed 210 times for 1,040 yards. Robinson might get more work given Harris’s injury issues, but Stevenson is the clear No. 1 for the Patriots.

Fantasy implications for Bills

Singletary led the Bills with 177 carries for 819 yards, Josh Allen was second with 124 carries for 762 yards, and James Cook was third with 89 carries for 507 yards. Cook will get the biggest workload and Hyheim Hines will get a chance as a passing down back. Harris will push Cook, but for now his fantasy value is a bit limited outside of serving as a handcuff to Cook.