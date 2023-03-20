Dalton Schultz to sign 1-year, up to $9 million contract with Texans, per report

The Houston Texans have added tight end Dalton Schultz, per Tom Pelissero. They just traded wide receiver Brandon Cooks to the Cowboys as well, meaning they very much need to find pass catchers. Schultz should be able to fill the void over the middle, but the team will still need to add starters.

2022 performance

Schultz had a tough start to the season after the Cowboys lost Dak Prescott in Week 1. In three games with Cooper Rush under center, Schultz had just two catches for 18 yards. Of course, he was dealing with injuries himself during that stretch too.

When Prescott returned, Schultz saw his production skyrocket. He finished the season with 577 receiving yards in 15 games, along with five touchdowns, second most on the team in both categories.

Fantasy implications for Cowboys

The Cowboys will need to find a tight end to replace Schultz, but don’t have that player on the team at the moment. The free agents remaining are a thin group, with Foster Moreau, Austin Hooper, Irv Smith Jr. and Juwan Johnson as possibilities. Thankfully this year’s draft is deep at tight end, but rookie tight ends usually aren’t that productive starting out.

Fantasy implications for Texans

The Texans will draft a quarterback at No. 2 overall and Schultz should be a sure-handed target to lean on. His usage will depend on who else they bring in, but at this point, he should be a primary target with the pass-catchers they have on the team.