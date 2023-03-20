Kentucky Derby qualifying: Standings and how points system works in Road to the Kentucky Derby

With 20,000 thoroughbred horses born and registered with The Jockey Club each year, but only 20 slots in the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby, finding a way to narrow the field to only the best three-year-olds is a process.
There are 21 races total during “prep season,” most of which award points to the top five finishers on a 10-4-3-2-1 basis. That triples to 30-12-9-6-3 for the Breeders Cup Juvenile, and doubles to 20-8-6-4-2 for the last races seven stakes races on the calendar.
From there it’s two legs of the “championship season,” where the first seven races are 50-20-15-10-5, and the last eight are 100-40-30-20-10. As you can see, a win late in the season counts far better than finishing barely on the board earlier in the year.
Last year it took just 15 points to make the field, but there were several extenuating factors to make the total that low. Any horses with ties to suspended trainer Bob Baffert weren’t allowed to appear, and the top four finishers in the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby and the European Road to the Kentucky Derby had all their eligible horses refuse their position.
One horse from both the Japan and European series is given a spot if they choose, which is rolled down as far as the fourth place in the points standings, but all eight horses chose not to make the equine-taxing journey.
The time this year for a horse to be peaking is from March 25 to April 8. The Louisiana Derby, UAE Derby, Jeff Ruby, Florida Derby, Arkansas Derby, Bluegrass Stakes, Santa Anita Derby, and Wood Memorial are take place during those precious last three qualifying Saturdays. If you cross the line first here you’re guaranteed a spot in the field, and a second place finish can feel very good about their chances as well.
Here’s a look at the complete standings in the qualifying period for the Kentucky Derby.
2023 Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard, updated March 11
|Rank
|Horse
|Points
|Non-restricted stake earnings
|Trainer
|Owner
|1
|Forte
|90
|$1,783,730
|Todd A. Pletcher
|Repole Stable & St. Elias Stable
|2
|Practical Move
|60
|$372,000
|Tim Yakteen
|Pierre Jean Amestoy Jr., Leslie A. Amestoy & Roger K. Bersley
|3
|Confidence Game
|57
|$610,480
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|Don't Tell My Wife Stables
|4
|Angel of Empire
|54
|$287,000
|Brad H. Cox
|Albaugh Family Stables
|5
|Raise Cain
|54
|$204,750
|Ben Colbrook
|Andrew N. & Rania Warren
|6
|Tapit Trice
|50
|$210,000
|Todd A. Pletcher
|Whisper Hill Farm & Gainesway Stable
|7
|Rocket Can
|40
|$227,150
|William I. Mott
|Frank Fletcher Racing
|8
|Red Route One
|33
|$398,375
|Steven Asmussen
|Winchell Thoroughbreds
|9
|Instant Coffee
|32
|$385,065
|Brad H. Cox
|Gold Square
|10
|Classic Car Wash
|26
|$100,000
|Mark E. Casse
|Gary Barber
|11
|Sun Thunder
|24
|$115,250
|Kenneth G. McPeek
|R.T Racing Stable & Cypress Creek Equine
|12
|General Banker
|24
|$84,000
|James W. Ferraro
|Seacoast Thoroughbreds of New England
|13
|Two Phil's
|23
|$235,850
|Larry Rivelli
|Patricia's Hope & Phillip Sagan
|14
|Congruent
|20
|$211,585
|Antonio Sano
|Tami Bobo & Lugamo Racing Stable
|15
|Hit Show
|20
|$137,500
|Brad H. Cox
|Gary & Mary West
|injured[17]
|Litigate
|20
|$120,000
|Todd A. Pletcher
|Centennial Farms
|16
|Geaux Rocket Ride
|20
|$80,000
|Richard E. Mandella
|Pin Oak Stud
|17
|Slip Mahoney
|20
|$60,000
|Brad H. Cox
|Gold Square
|18
|Classic Legacy
|19
|$45,000
|William I. Mott
|Bruce Lunsford
|19
|Curly Jack
|17
|$348,120
|Thomas M. Amoss
|Michael McLoughlin
|20
|Blazing Sevens
|16
|$411,000
|Chad C. Brown
|Rodeo Creek Racing
|21
|Arctic Arrogance
|16
|$130,000
|Linda L. Rice
|Chester Broman Sr. & Mary Broman
|22
|Reincarnate
|15
|$149,500
|Tim Yakteen
|SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert E. Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay A. Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital & Catherine Donovan
|23
|Jace's Road
|15
|$102,050
|Brad H. Cox
|West Point Thoroughbreds & Albaugh Family Stables
|24
|Skinner
|15
|$84,500
|John Shirreffs
|C R K Stable
|25
|Cyclone Mischief
|15
|$44,525
|Dale L. Romans
|Albaugh Family Stables
|26
|Verifying
|14
|$184,750
|Brad H. Cox
|Jonathan Poulin, Westerberg, Derrick Smith, Mrs. John Magnier & Michael Tabor
|27
|Shadow Dragon
|13
|$60,020
|William I. Mott
|Peachtree Stable
|28
|Victory Formation
|10
|$156,750
|Brad H. Cox
|Spendthrift Farm & Frank Fletcher Racing Operations Inc.
|29
|Dubyuhnell
|10
|$137,500
|Danny Gargan
|West Paces Racing & Stonestreet Stables
|30
|Lugan Knight
|10
|$83,625
|Michael J. McCarthy
|BG Stables
|not nominated[24]
|Chase the Chaos
|10
|$81,500
|Ed Moger Jr.
|Adam Ference & Bill Dory
|injured[26]
|Hejazi
|10
|$60,000
|Tim Yakteen
|Zedan Racing Stables
|31
|Mage
|10
|$19,200
|Gustavo Delgado
|OGMA Investments, Ramiro Restrepo, Sterling Racing & CMNWLTH
|32
|Eyeing Clover
|10
|$18,000
|Brad H. Cox
|Ten Strike Racing, Michael E. Kisber & Colin Reed
|33
|Prairie Hawk
|10
|$17,500
|Saffie Joseph Jr.
|Peachtree Stable & WinStar Farm
|34
|Tapit's Conquest
|10
|$16,000
|Brad H. Cox
|Robert V. LaPenta, e Five Racing Thor. & Madaket Stables
|35
|Scoobie Quando
|8
|$105,200
|Ben Colebrook
|Andrew N. & Rania Warren
|36
|Denington
|8
|$43,110
|Kenneth G. McPeek
|Fern Circle Stables & Magdalena Racing
|not nominated[24]
|Groveland
|8
|$40,000
|Eoin Harty
|Godolphin
|not nominated[24]
|Bromley
|8
|$18,300
|Paulo Lobo
|OXO Equine
|37
|Hayes Strike
|7
|$96,775
|Kenneth G. McPeek
|Dixiana Farm
|38
|Andiamo a Firenze
|7
|$72,000
|Kelly J. Breen
|Mr. Amore Stable
|39
|Frosted Departure
|6
|$222,112
|Kenneth G. McPeek
|C&H Diamond Racing & Magdalena Racing
|40
|West Coast Cowboy
|6
|$24,250
|Saffie Joseph Jr.
|Gentry Farms
|41
|Fort Bragg
|5
|$32,000
|Tim Yakteen
|SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert E. Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay A. Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital & Catherine Donovan
|42
|Lord Miles
|5
|$27,100
|Saffie Joseph Jr.
|Vegso Racing Stable
|43
|Bourbon Bash
|5
|$15,000
|D. Wayne Lukas
|BC Stables
|44
|Clear the Air
|5
|$12,000
|Will Walden
|Cypress Creek Equine
|45
|Single Ruler
|5
|$8,000
|Keith Desormeaux
|Rocker O Ranch
|injured[29]
|Loggins
|4
|$106,500
|Brad H. Cox
|Spendthrift Farm, Steve Landers Racing, Martin S. Schwartz, Michael Dubb, Ten Strike Racing, Jim Bakke, Titletown Racing Stables, Kueber Racing, Big Easy Racing & Winners Win
|injured[30]
|Honed
|4
|$67,400
|Kenneth G. McPeek
|Three Chimneys Farm & Magdalena Racing
|46
|Legacy Isle
|4
|$44,325
|Rohan Crichton
|Daniel L. Walters, Dennis G. Smith, Anthony Smith & Rohan Crichton
|47
|Moon Landing
|4
|$4,650
|Kevin Attard
|Robert V. LaPenta, e Five Racing Thoroughbreds & Madaket Stables
|48
|Gulfport
|3
|$267,070
|Steven M. Asmussen
|William L. & Corinne Heiligbrodt, Jackpot Farm, Whispering Oaks Farm & Coolmore Stud
|injured[31]
|Tuskegee Airmen
|3
|$90,000
|John C. Servis
|Cash Is King & LC Racing
|not nominated[24]
|Echo Again
|3
|$48,625
|Steven M. Asmussen
|Winchell Thoroughbreds
|49
|Determinedly
|3
|$20,500
|Mark E. Casse
|John C. Oxley
|not nominated[24]
|Harcyn
|3
|$12,000
|Steve Sherman
|Jerry Moss
|not nominated[24]
|Packs a Wahlop
|2
|$196,000
|Jeff Mullins
|Red Baron's Barn & Rancho Temescal
|not nominated[24]
|Zydeceaux
|2
|$111,000
|Ramon Minguet
|Stud Carmen Cristina
|not nominated[24]
|Passarando
|2
|$64,450
|Steven Specht
|Larry D. & Marianne Williams
|not nominated[24]
|Prove Right
|2
|$37,375
|James K. Chapman
|James K. Chapman & Stuart Tsujimoto
|50
|Western Ghent
|2
|$37,325
|D. Wayne Lukas
|Bob & Ann Ghent, Laurie & D. Wayne Lukas
|not nominated[24]
|Gunflash
|2
|$24,000
|Karl Broberg
|Jerry Namy
|not nominated[24]
|Quick To Accuse
|2
|$15,000
|Horacio De Paz
|Rupp Racing
|51
|Il Miracolo
|2
|$12,535
|Antonio Sano
|Alexandres
|52
|Tall Boy
|2
|$12,000
|Leandro Mora
|Calumet Farm
|53
|Neural Network
|2
|$9,000
|Chad C. Brown
|Klaravich Stables
|54
|Miranda Rights
|2
|$4,290
|Mark E. Casse
|D. J. Stable
|not nominated[24]
|Andthewinneris
|1
|$248,363
|Wayne Catalano
|Susan Moulton
|not nominated[24]
|Campfire Creed
|1
|$77,000
|Danny Pish
|Dennis E. Foster
|not nominated[24]
|How Did He Do That
|1
|$50,400
|Steven M. Asmussen
|J. Kirk & Judy Robison
|not nominated[24]
|Midnight Trouble
|1
|35000
|Peter R. Walder
|Paradise Farm Corp., David Staudacher & Peter R. Walder
|not nominated[24]
|Man Child
|1
|30000
|Ryan Hanson
|California Racing Partners, Ciaglia Racing, Michelle Hanson, Richard C. Pearson, Timothy J. Husted & Robert Drenk
|55
|Champions Dream
|1
|20000
|Danny Gargan
|Rosedown Racing Stables