Kentucky Derby qualifying: Standings and how points system works in Road to the Kentucky Derby

With 20,000 thoroughbred horses born and registered with The Jockey Club each year, but only 20 slots in the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby, finding a way to narrow the field to only the best three-year-olds is a process.

In 2013, Churchill Downs began the Road to the Kentucky Derby, which uses points system for designated stakes across the world to decide which horses get an invite to Louisville the first Saturday in May. As races get closer to the Run for the Roses, each outing increases in points value so the horses in the best form are given the most breadth. The competition begins for two-year-old juveniles, with each horse earning points for finishing in the top four of a Grade I, II, or III stakes race designated by Churchill Downs.

There are 21 races total during “prep season,” most of which award points to the top five finishers on a 10-4-3-2-1 basis. That triples to 30-12-9-6-3 for the Breeders Cup Juvenile, and doubles to 20-8-6-4-2 for the last races seven stakes races on the calendar.

From there it’s two legs of the “championship season,” where the first seven races are 50-20-15-10-5, and the last eight are 100-40-30-20-10. As you can see, a win late in the season counts far better than finishing barely on the board earlier in the year.

Last year it took just 15 points to make the field, but there were several extenuating factors to make the total that low. Any horses with ties to suspended trainer Bob Baffert weren’t allowed to appear, and the top four finishers in the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby and the European Road to the Kentucky Derby had all their eligible horses refuse their position.

One horse from both the Japan and European series is given a spot if they choose, which is rolled down as far as the fourth place in the points standings, but all eight horses chose not to make the equine-taxing journey.

The time this year for a horse to be peaking is from March 25 to April 8. The Louisiana Derby, UAE Derby, Jeff Ruby, Florida Derby, Arkansas Derby, Bluegrass Stakes, Santa Anita Derby, and Wood Memorial are take place during those precious last three qualifying Saturdays. If you cross the line first here you’re guaranteed a spot in the field, and a second place finish can feel very good about their chances as well.

Here’s a look at the complete standings in the qualifying period for the Kentucky Derby.