Kentucky Derby qualifying: Standings and how points system works in Road to the Kentucky Derby

The Road to the Kentucky Derby is underway. We’ll be tracking the points standings until the field is set for the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

By David Fucillo
A general view of roses in the winner’s circle with the Twin Spires in the background before the148th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 7th, 2022, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With 20,000 thoroughbred horses born and registered with The Jockey Club each year, but only 20 slots in the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby, finding a way to narrow the field to only the best three-year-olds is a process.

In 2013, Churchill Downs began the Road to the Kentucky Derby, which uses points system for designated stakes across the world to decide which horses get an invite to Louisville the first Saturday in May. As races get closer to the Run for the Roses, each outing increases in points value so the horses in the best form are given the most breadth. The competition begins for two-year-old juveniles, with each horse earning points for finishing in the top four of a Grade I, II, or III stakes race designated by Churchill Downs.

There are 21 races total during “prep season,” most of which award points to the top five finishers on a 10-4-3-2-1 basis. That triples to 30-12-9-6-3 for the Breeders Cup Juvenile, and doubles to 20-8-6-4-2 for the last races seven stakes races on the calendar.

From there it’s two legs of the “championship season,” where the first seven races are 50-20-15-10-5, and the last eight are 100-40-30-20-10. As you can see, a win late in the season counts far better than finishing barely on the board earlier in the year.

Last year it took just 15 points to make the field, but there were several extenuating factors to make the total that low. Any horses with ties to suspended trainer Bob Baffert weren’t allowed to appear, and the top four finishers in the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby and the European Road to the Kentucky Derby had all their eligible horses refuse their position.

One horse from both the Japan and European series is given a spot if they choose, which is rolled down as far as the fourth place in the points standings, but all eight horses chose not to make the equine-taxing journey.

The time this year for a horse to be peaking is from March 25 to April 8. The Louisiana Derby, UAE Derby, Jeff Ruby, Florida Derby, Arkansas Derby, Bluegrass Stakes, Santa Anita Derby, and Wood Memorial are take place during those precious last three qualifying Saturdays. If you cross the line first here you’re guaranteed a spot in the field, and a second place finish can feel very good about their chances as well.

Here’s a look at the complete standings in the qualifying period for the Kentucky Derby.

2023 Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard, updated March 11

Rank Horse Points Non-restricted stake earnings Trainer Owner
Rank Horse Points Non-restricted stake earnings Trainer Owner
1 Forte 90 $1,783,730 Todd A. Pletcher Repole Stable & St. Elias Stable
2 Practical Move 60 $372,000 Tim Yakteen Pierre Jean Amestoy Jr., Leslie A. Amestoy & Roger K. Bersley
3 Confidence Game 57 $610,480 J. Keith Desormeaux Don't Tell My Wife Stables
4 Angel of Empire 54 $287,000 Brad H. Cox Albaugh Family Stables
5 Raise Cain 54 $204,750 Ben Colbrook Andrew N. & Rania Warren
6 Tapit Trice 50 $210,000 Todd A. Pletcher Whisper Hill Farm & Gainesway Stable
7 Rocket Can 40 $227,150 William I. Mott Frank Fletcher Racing
8 Red Route One 33 $398,375 Steven Asmussen Winchell Thoroughbreds
9 Instant Coffee 32 $385,065 Brad H. Cox Gold Square
10 Classic Car Wash 26 $100,000 Mark E. Casse Gary Barber
11 Sun Thunder 24 $115,250 Kenneth G. McPeek R.T Racing Stable & Cypress Creek Equine
12 General Banker 24 $84,000 James W. Ferraro Seacoast Thoroughbreds of New England
13 Two Phil's 23 $235,850 Larry Rivelli Patricia's Hope & Phillip Sagan
14 Congruent 20 $211,585 Antonio Sano Tami Bobo & Lugamo Racing Stable
15 Hit Show 20 $137,500 Brad H. Cox Gary & Mary West
injured[17] Litigate 20 $120,000 Todd A. Pletcher Centennial Farms
16 Geaux Rocket Ride 20 $80,000 Richard E. Mandella Pin Oak Stud
17 Slip Mahoney 20 $60,000 Brad H. Cox Gold Square
18 Classic Legacy 19 $45,000 William I. Mott Bruce Lunsford
19 Curly Jack 17 $348,120 Thomas M. Amoss Michael McLoughlin
20 Blazing Sevens 16 $411,000 Chad C. Brown Rodeo Creek Racing
21 Arctic Arrogance 16 $130,000 Linda L. Rice Chester Broman Sr. & Mary Broman
22 Reincarnate 15 $149,500 Tim Yakteen SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert E. Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay A. Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital & Catherine Donovan
23 Jace's Road 15 $102,050 Brad H. Cox West Point Thoroughbreds & Albaugh Family Stables
24 Skinner 15 $84,500 John Shirreffs C R K Stable
25 Cyclone Mischief 15 $44,525 Dale L. Romans Albaugh Family Stables
26 Verifying 14 $184,750 Brad H. Cox Jonathan Poulin, Westerberg, Derrick Smith, Mrs. John Magnier & Michael Tabor
27 Shadow Dragon 13 $60,020 William I. Mott Peachtree Stable
28 Victory Formation 10 $156,750 Brad H. Cox Spendthrift Farm & Frank Fletcher Racing Operations Inc.
29 Dubyuhnell 10 $137,500 Danny Gargan West Paces Racing & Stonestreet Stables
30 Lugan Knight 10 $83,625 Michael J. McCarthy BG Stables
not nominated[24] Chase the Chaos 10 $81,500 Ed Moger Jr. Adam Ference & Bill Dory
injured[26] Hejazi 10 $60,000 Tim Yakteen Zedan Racing Stables
31 Mage 10 $19,200 Gustavo Delgado OGMA Investments, Ramiro Restrepo, Sterling Racing & CMNWLTH
32 Eyeing Clover 10 $18,000 Brad H. Cox Ten Strike Racing, Michael E. Kisber & Colin Reed
33 Prairie Hawk 10 $17,500 Saffie Joseph Jr. Peachtree Stable & WinStar Farm
34 Tapit's Conquest 10 $16,000 Brad H. Cox Robert V. LaPenta, e Five Racing Thor. & Madaket Stables
35 Scoobie Quando 8 $105,200 Ben Colebrook Andrew N. & Rania Warren
36 Denington 8 $43,110 Kenneth G. McPeek Fern Circle Stables & Magdalena Racing
not nominated[24] Groveland 8 $40,000 Eoin Harty Godolphin
not nominated[24] Bromley 8 $18,300 Paulo Lobo OXO Equine
37 Hayes Strike 7 $96,775 Kenneth G. McPeek Dixiana Farm
38 Andiamo a Firenze 7 $72,000 Kelly J. Breen Mr. Amore Stable
39 Frosted Departure 6 $222,112 Kenneth G. McPeek C&H Diamond Racing & Magdalena Racing
40 West Coast Cowboy 6 $24,250 Saffie Joseph Jr. Gentry Farms
41 Fort Bragg 5 $32,000 Tim Yakteen SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert E. Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay A. Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital & Catherine Donovan
42 Lord Miles 5 $27,100 Saffie Joseph Jr. Vegso Racing Stable
43 Bourbon Bash 5 $15,000 D. Wayne Lukas BC Stables
44 Clear the Air 5 $12,000 Will Walden Cypress Creek Equine
45 Single Ruler 5 $8,000 Keith Desormeaux Rocker O Ranch
injured[29] Loggins 4 $106,500 Brad H. Cox Spendthrift Farm, Steve Landers Racing, Martin S. Schwartz, Michael Dubb, Ten Strike Racing, Jim Bakke, Titletown Racing Stables, Kueber Racing, Big Easy Racing & Winners Win
injured[30] Honed 4 $67,400 Kenneth G. McPeek Three Chimneys Farm & Magdalena Racing
46 Legacy Isle 4 $44,325 Rohan Crichton Daniel L. Walters, Dennis G. Smith, Anthony Smith & Rohan Crichton
47 Moon Landing 4 $4,650 Kevin Attard Robert V. LaPenta, e Five Racing Thoroughbreds & Madaket Stables
48 Gulfport 3 $267,070 Steven M. Asmussen William L. & Corinne Heiligbrodt, Jackpot Farm, Whispering Oaks Farm & Coolmore Stud
injured[31] Tuskegee Airmen 3 $90,000 John C. Servis Cash Is King & LC Racing
not nominated[24] Echo Again 3 $48,625 Steven M. Asmussen Winchell Thoroughbreds
49 Determinedly 3 $20,500 Mark E. Casse John C. Oxley
not nominated[24] Harcyn 3 $12,000 Steve Sherman Jerry Moss
not nominated[24] Packs a Wahlop 2 $196,000 Jeff Mullins Red Baron's Barn & Rancho Temescal
not nominated[24] Zydeceaux 2 $111,000 Ramon Minguet Stud Carmen Cristina
not nominated[24] Passarando 2 $64,450 Steven Specht Larry D. & Marianne Williams
not nominated[24] Prove Right 2 $37,375 James K. Chapman James K. Chapman & Stuart Tsujimoto
50 Western Ghent 2 $37,325 D. Wayne Lukas Bob & Ann Ghent, Laurie & D. Wayne Lukas
not nominated[24] Gunflash 2 $24,000 Karl Broberg Jerry Namy
not nominated[24] Quick To Accuse 2 $15,000 Horacio De Paz Rupp Racing
51 Il Miracolo 2 $12,535 Antonio Sano Alexandres
52 Tall Boy 2 $12,000 Leandro Mora Calumet Farm
53 Neural Network 2 $9,000 Chad C. Brown Klaravich Stables
54 Miranda Rights 2 $4,290 Mark E. Casse D. J. Stable
not nominated[24] Andthewinneris 1 $248,363 Wayne Catalano Susan Moulton
not nominated[24] Campfire Creed 1 $77,000 Danny Pish Dennis E. Foster
not nominated[24] How Did He Do That 1 $50,400 Steven M. Asmussen J. Kirk & Judy Robison
not nominated[24] Midnight Trouble 1 35000 Peter R. Walder Paradise Farm Corp., David Staudacher & Peter R. Walder
not nominated[24] Man Child 1 30000 Ryan Hanson California Racing Partners, Ciaglia Racing, Michelle Hanson, Richard C. Pearson, Timothy J. Husted & Robert Drenk
55 Champions Dream 1 20000 Danny Gargan Rosedown Racing Stables

