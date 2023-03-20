Opening odds for 2023 WGC Match Play

The 2023 and final WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament tees off this week from the Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. The 64 top-ranked golfers in the OWGR (excluding LIV golfers) will compete in three days of round-robin match play in groups of four. This will yield a field of 16 golfers — the group winners — who will compete in single-elimination match play on Saturday and Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 WGC, and opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook this year with his odds set at +800. He is followed by Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, each at +1100. Scheffler looks to become the first back-to-back winner of the tournament since Tiger Woods pulled off the feat in 2003-2004.
Inclement weather is predicted this week in Austin, which could cause some delays in the tournament.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which tees off Wednesday, March 22.
2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Scottie Scheffler
|+800
|Rory McIlroy
|+1100
|Jon Rahm
|+1100
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1800
|Tony Finau
|+2000
|Max Homa
|+2000
|Xander Schauffele
|+2500
|Viktor Hovland
|+2500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2500
|Jordan Spieth
|+2500
|Will Zalatoris
|+2800
|Collin Morikawa
|+2800
|Cameron Young
|+3000
|Jason Day
|+3000
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+3500
|Sungjae Im
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+4500
|Joohyung Kim
|+4500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5000
|Shane Lowry
|+6000
|Keith Mitchell
|+6000
|Rickie Fowler
|+6000
|Tom Hoge
|+6500
|Sahith Theegala
|+6500
|Adam Scott
|+7000
|Min Woo Lee
|+7000
|Taylor Montgomery
|+8000
|Seamus Power
|+8000
|Matt Kuchar
|+8000
|Keegan Bradley
|+8000
|Corey Conners
|+8000
|Brian Harman
|+8000
|Si Woo Kim
|+8000
|Ryan Fox
|+9000
|Russell Henley
|+9000
|Adam Hadwin
|+9000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+9000
|Maverick McNealy
|+10000
|Denny McCarthy
|+10000
|Aaron Wise
|+10000
|Chris Kirk
|+10000
|Billy Horschel
|+11000
|Alex Noren
|+11000
|Adrian Meronk
|+11000
|Harris English
|+11000
|Ben Griffin
|+11000
|Lucas Herbert
|+11000
|J.J. Spaun
|+11000
|Justin Suh
|+11000
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+13000
|Davis Riley
|+13000
|Cameron Davis
|+13000
|Andrew Putnam
|+13000
|Kevin Kisner
|+13000
|Victor Perez
|+13000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+15000
|Sepp Straka
|+15000
|Nick Taylor
|+15000
|Adam Svensson
|+15000
|Davis Thompson
|+15000
|Scott Stallings
|+18000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+18000
|J.T. Poston
|+18000