Opening odds for 2023 WGC Match Play

The field is set for the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
The 2023 and final WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament tees off this week from the Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. The 64 top-ranked golfers in the OWGR (excluding LIV golfers) will compete in three days of round-robin match play in groups of four. This will yield a field of 16 golfers — the group winners — who will compete in single-elimination match play on Saturday and Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 WGC, and opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook this year with his odds set at +800. He is followed by Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, each at +1100. Scheffler looks to become the first back-to-back winner of the tournament since Tiger Woods pulled off the feat in 2003-2004.

Inclement weather is predicted this week in Austin, which could cause some delays in the tournament.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which tees off Wednesday, March 22.

2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Scottie Scheffler +800
Rory McIlroy +1100
Jon Rahm +1100
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Tony Finau +2000
Max Homa +2000
Xander Schauffele +2500
Viktor Hovland +2500
Tyrrell Hatton +2500
Jordan Spieth +2500
Will Zalatoris +2800
Collin Morikawa +2800
Cameron Young +3000
Jason Day +3000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500
Sungjae Im +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4500
Joohyung Kim +4500
Hideki Matsuyama +5000
Shane Lowry +6000
Keith Mitchell +6000
Rickie Fowler +6000
Tom Hoge +6500
Sahith Theegala +6500
Adam Scott +7000
Min Woo Lee +7000
Taylor Montgomery +8000
Seamus Power +8000
Matt Kuchar +8000
Keegan Bradley +8000
Corey Conners +8000
Brian Harman +8000
Si Woo Kim +8000
Ryan Fox +9000
Russell Henley +9000
Adam Hadwin +9000
Kurt Kitayama +9000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Aaron Wise +10000
Chris Kirk +10000
Billy Horschel +11000
Alex Noren +11000
Adrian Meronk +11000
Harris English +11000
Ben Griffin +11000
Lucas Herbert +11000
J.J. Spaun +11000
Justin Suh +11000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000
Davis Riley +13000
Cameron Davis +13000
Andrew Putnam +13000
Kevin Kisner +13000
Victor Perez +13000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Nick Taylor +15000
Adam Svensson +15000
Davis Thompson +15000
Scott Stallings +18000
Mackenzie Hughes +18000
J.T. Poston +18000

