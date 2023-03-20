Opening odds for 2023 WGC Match Play

The 2023 and final WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament tees off this week from the Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. The 64 top-ranked golfers in the OWGR (excluding LIV golfers) will compete in three days of round-robin match play in groups of four. This will yield a field of 16 golfers — the group winners — who will compete in single-elimination match play on Saturday and Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 WGC, and opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook this year with his odds set at +800. He is followed by Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, each at +1100. Scheffler looks to become the first back-to-back winner of the tournament since Tiger Woods pulled off the feat in 2003-2004.

Inclement weather is predicted this week in Austin, which could cause some delays in the tournament.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which tees off Wednesday, March 22.