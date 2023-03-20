 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament entering Sweet 16

We’ve got the full list of odds on which team will cut down the nets and become the 2023 NCAA Champion from DraftKings Sportsbook.

By David Fucillo
Tramon Mark #12 of the Houston Cougars shoots over Wendell Green Jr. #1 of the Auburn Tigers during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 18, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The Second Round of the NCAA Tournament is in the books, and as we prepare for the Sweet 16, we have updated national championship odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Two No. 1 seeds remain in the tournament and they are the betting favorites to cut down the nets in Houston. Alabama is +350 and Houston is +360 headed into the second week of the tournament. It’s a sizable drop from there to UCLA and UConn at +900.

The Cinderella of the ball, the Princeton Tigers, sit at +18000 as they become the second 15 seed in as many years to reach the second weekend. They’ll look to keep it going and try and eclipse Saint Peter’s epic Elite Eight run.

Brackets everywhere have been busted, and the closest region that went chalk was the Midwest. The top three seeds and the No. 5 seed have all reached the Sweet 16. But it’s a wide gap between Houston and Texas, Xavier, and Miami in the odds. Texas is the closest to Houston at +1000 to win it all.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship heading into the Sweet 16.

2023 NCAA Tournament odds, post second round

School Odds after R1 Odds after R2
School Odds after R1 Odds after R2
Alabama +450 +350
Houston +475 +360
UCLA +900 +900
UConn +1500 +900
Texas +1200 +1000
Creighton +2000 +1000
Gonzaga +1400 +1100
Tennessee +2200 +1100
Michigan State +4000 +3000
Arkansas +5500 +3000
San Diego State +4000 +3500
Xavier +5500 +3500
Florida Atlantic +5000 +4500
Miami (FL) +7000 +4500
Princeton +50000 +18000
Kansas +1400 OTB
Duke +1400 OTB
Marquette +1500 OTB
Baylor +2000 OTB
Kentucky +3000 OTB
TCU +3500 OTB
Saint Mary's +4000 OTB
Indiana +4000 OTB
Kansas State +5000 OTB
Auburn +8000 OTB
Penn State +10000 OTB
Missouri +10000 OTB
Maryland +10000 OTB
Pittsburgh +15000 OTB
Northwestern +25000 OTB
Furman +40000 OTB
Fairleigh Dickinson +50000 OTB

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 271 stories

More From DraftKings Nation