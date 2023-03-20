Full list of odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament entering Sweet 16

The Second Round of the NCAA Tournament is in the books, and as we prepare for the Sweet 16, we have updated national championship odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Two No. 1 seeds remain in the tournament and they are the betting favorites to cut down the nets in Houston. Alabama is +350 and Houston is +360 headed into the second week of the tournament. It’s a sizable drop from there to UCLA and UConn at +900.

The Cinderella of the ball, the Princeton Tigers, sit at +18000 as they become the second 15 seed in as many years to reach the second weekend. They’ll look to keep it going and try and eclipse Saint Peter’s epic Elite Eight run.

Brackets everywhere have been busted, and the closest region that went chalk was the Midwest. The top three seeds and the No. 5 seed have all reached the Sweet 16. But it’s a wide gap between Houston and Texas, Xavier, and Miami in the odds. Texas is the closest to Houston at +1000 to win it all.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship heading into the Sweet 16.