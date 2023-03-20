 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who has the best and worst odds to reach Final Four from East Region before Sweet 16

We run down the full list of odds for each team in the East Region to make the Final Four before kicking off the Regional Semifinals of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

By Grace McDermott
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the East Region, the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds have already been eliminated heading into the Sweet Sixteen, which should make the upcoming week an interesting one to watch. The East Region semifinals take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Fairleigh Dickinson stunned No. 1 Purdue and No. 9 Florida Atlantic advanced with a win over the Knights in the second round. We’ll see No. 4 Tennessee move on to the No. 9 Owls after the Vols took down No. 5 Duke. On the other side, the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans shocked No. 2 Marquette to advance to the Sweet Sixteen, where they will face No. 3 Kansas State after a close win over Kentucky.

Here are the odds for each remaining team in the East Region to make it to the Final Four entering the Sweet Sixteen of the 2023 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook.

East Region Final Four odds ahead of Sweet 16

Tennessee: +130
Michigan State: +320
Kansas State: +360
Florida Atlantic: +425

