Who has the best and worst odds to reach Final Four from South Region before Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 for the South region has been set with region semifinal games taking place on Friday, March 24 from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.

The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide are the heavy favorites to advance, and they’ve been gifted a favorable path after several upsets in the region. The Tide will face San Diego State, who took down No. 13 Furman to advance to the Sweet 16. The Creighton Bluejays will also be in the mix after defeating No. 3 Baylor to punch their ticket to the second weekend.

The biggest surprise from the field is No. 15 Princeton, which took down No. 2 Arizona and No. 7 Missouri to reach this point. This region has been full of surprises, with the No. 1, No.5, No. 6 and No. 15 seeds left to fight for a spot in the Final Four.

Here are the odds to reach the 2023 Final Four out of the South Region from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alabama: -115

Creighton: +190

San Diego State: +500

Princeton: +2500