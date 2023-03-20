 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who has the best and worst odds to reach Final Four from Midwest Region before Sweet 16

We run down the full list of odds for each team in the Midwest Region to make the Final Four before kicking off the Regional Semifinals of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

By David Fucillo
Marcus Sasser #0 of the Houston Cougars reacts after making a three-point basket during the second half against the Auburn Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 18, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2023 NCAA Tournament has been a wild show thus far with our second ever 16/1 upset and a 15 seed getting into the second week of the tournament. While most of the tournament has been filled with upsets, the Midwest heads into the Sweet 16 the closest to a chalk group as any.

The Midwest saw the No. 10 and No. 11 seeds spring first-round upsets, but neither could last beyond that. The only upset in the second round saw No. 5 Miami (FL) beat No. 4 Indiana. The Hoosiers opened as a two-point favorite, so even that wasn’t a massive upset.

The Cougars are a good-sized favorite to cut down the nets in the region and head home for the Final Four. They’re 7.5-point favorites to beat Miami and Texas is a four-point favorite to get past Xavier.

Here are each team’s odds to reach the 2023 Final Four out of the Midwest Region from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Midwest Region Final Four odds ahead of Sweet 16

Houston: -115
Texas: +215
Xavier: +700
Miami (FL): +800

