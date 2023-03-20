Who has the best and worst odds to reach Final Four from Midwest Region before Sweet 16

The 2023 NCAA Tournament has been a wild show thus far with our second ever 16/1 upset and a 15 seed getting into the second week of the tournament. While most of the tournament has been filled with upsets, the Midwest heads into the Sweet 16 the closest to a chalk group as any.

The Midwest saw the No. 10 and No. 11 seeds spring first-round upsets, but neither could last beyond that. The only upset in the second round saw No. 5 Miami (FL) beat No. 4 Indiana. The Hoosiers opened as a two-point favorite, so even that wasn’t a massive upset.

The Cougars are a good-sized favorite to cut down the nets in the region and head home for the Final Four. They’re 7.5-point favorites to beat Miami and Texas is a four-point favorite to get past Xavier.

Here are each team’s odds to reach the 2023 Final Four out of the Midwest Region from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Midwest Region Final Four odds ahead of Sweet 16

Houston: -115

Texas: +215

Xavier: +700

Miami (FL): +800