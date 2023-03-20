Who has the best and worst odds to reach Final Four from West Region before Sweet 16

The regional semifinals are already upon us in the NCAA Tournament. With the Sweet 16 lineup set, we will see the four remaining teams in the West Region compete at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday and Saturday.

The region was the only one to have chalk advance out of the first round, but we saw a stunner in the second round. The No. 4 UConn Huskies will face the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks after the Hogs took down No. 1 Kansas, 72-21, in a shocking upset. Despite being the third-highest seed remaining in the West, UConn is currently the favorite to make it out of the region and into the Final Four.

The No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the No. 2 UCLA Bruins on the other side of the West, making for a more challenging path to the regional final. Arkansas has the longest odds to win the West.

Here are the odds to reach the 2023 Final Four out of the West Region from DraftKings Sportsbook:

West Region Final Four odds ahead of Sweet 16

UConn: +210

UCLA: +230

Gonzaga: +240

Arkansas: +500