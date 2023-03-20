Jacksonville Jaguars 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a four-year playoff drought in 2022 after finishing 9-8 and atop the AFC South division. After pulling off a stunning second-half comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card game, Jacksonville saw their season come to an end at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, but it’s clear that they should be back as legitimate contenders to win the division once more.

While much of their offseason priorities will be to re-sign their impending free agents, it only means that April’s 2023 NFL Draft will be the next biggest stepping stone for this franchise. After going on a spending spree last offseason, Jacksonville wasn’t awarded any compensatory picks, meaning that their nine draft selections are set ahead of night one.

Let’s briefly go over some of the personnel changes on Jacksonville’s roster.

Significant free agency additions

QB C.J. Beathard

TE Evan Engram

DL Roy Robertson-Harris

CB Tre Herndon

S Andrew Wingard

Significant free agency losses

RB Royce Freeman

WR Phillip Dorsett

TE OJ Howard

OG Justin McCray

CB Tremon Smith

Jacksonville Jaguars 7-round mock draft

With the Jaguars on the clock, for now, let’s break down at a seven-round mock draft on Pro Football Network with potential trade offers included.

24. OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

56. EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

88. CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M

121. EDGE Nick Hampton, Appalachian State

127. OC Jon Gaines, UCLA

185. TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

202. DT Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma

208. CB Nic Jones, Ball State

226. DT Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

The positions of need for the Jaguars are roughly a slot cornerback, an additional pass rusher, a swing offensive tackle, a tight end, and maybe a defensive lineman. Much of their potential next season predicates on getting another year in Peterson’s system, so we shouldn’t expect too many drastic moves. Thus, we decided to stand pat on the handful of trade offers we received.

We drafted Skoronski out of Northwestern to add some depth up front, as he could potentially work his way in as a swing tackle. Keion White could give Jacksonville an extra boost to the front seven and as we’ve seen throughout the league, you can never have too many viable pass rushers on the roster. Jaylon Jones out of Texas A&M can give a boost to a Jaguars secondary that ranked 27th in pass defense last season.

To round things out we added some depth behind Engram by selecting Schoonmaker out of Michigan. Engram received the non-exclusive tag but given his injury history prior to arriving in Jacksonville, adding the rookie to the tight end room can give Peterson a capable blocker in creating running lanes for the likes of Travis Etienne.