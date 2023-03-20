Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 mock draft

After swinging for the fences by trading for Davante Adams last year, the Las Vegas Raiders had aspirations to be Super Bowl contenders in 2022. Unfortunately, the Silver and Black stumbled to a 6-11 record while failing to punch their ticket back to the postseason. While they found themselves on the short end of the stick in many close-possession games, it doesn’t take away from their glaring lack of talent, particularly on the defensive end.

The Raiders' offense managed to click when healthy, as they ranked 13th in team scoring (23.2 PPG). But the defense continued to be their Achilles heel, giving up an average of 24.6 PPG (26th). Las Vegas has aspirations to play for a Lombardi trophy, but that goal is moot if they can’t significantly address the defensive side of the ball.

After a monumental overhaul in the offseason with key names leaving via trade or free agency, it sets up the Raiders to be active come April’s 2023 NFL Draft.

Significant free agency additions

QB Jimmy Garroppolo

FB Jakob Johnson

WR Phillip Dorsett

WR Jakobi Meyers

S Marcus Epps

Significant free agency losses

QB Derek Carr

QB Jarrett Stidham

TE Darren Waller (trade)

LB Denzel Perryman

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Las Vegas Raiders 7-round mock draft

The Raiders have no shortage of draft picks (12 to be exact!) so let’s start with them on the clock at number seven in the first round. We ran through this mock draft on Pro Football Network where trade offers are on the table:

8. DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

42. QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

44. DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

70. LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

98. S Christopher Smith II, Georgia

100. TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

109. OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

144. OC Jon Gaines, UCLA

174. DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

204. CB Tiawan Mullen, Indiana

214. LB Cam Jones, Indiana

220. DT Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State

231. S Xavier Henderson, Michigan State

Las Vegas entered the draft with 12 draft picks, and in the aftermath of a trade with the Atlanta Falcons the Silver and Black leave with 13 selections. Of course, they could package these to move up in the draft, but in our mindset, we envisioned them leveraging these picks in order to get much younger on the defensive end.

After a trade with the Falcons, we moved back one spot to No. 8 where we drafted DT Jalen Carter out of Georgia. If the top prospect finds himself falling down the draft boards, Las Vegas will gladly take him in order to bolster an interior pass rush that is devoid of talent. With our second pick, we had an eye toward the future by drafting Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker.

It’s clear that Garroppolo, at age 31, is meant to be a bridge at QB for the future. Perhaps that future lies in the hands of Hooker?

From there on out it was heavy drafting for depth at both the linebacker and defensive back positions. The potential loss of Perryman, who was an incredible value for Vegas on his contract, identifies the need to draft younger at the position. And with the additions of Mullen and Henderson, the secondary unit should get a nice jolt of competition after ranking 29th in pass defense last year.