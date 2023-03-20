San Francisco 49ers 7-round 2023 mock draft coming out of first week of free agency

The San Francisco 49ers saw their 2022 season end in disappointing fashion when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. They found themselves without a true quarterback after injuries cost them Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson. Things went south and a season with Super Bowl aspirations came up short of the ultimate goal.

The 49ers faced some big free agency decisions ahead of the new league year, but that did not stop them from making a big splash on the first day. The team signed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year deal worth up to $84 million. It adds another huge option in the middle of an already strong defensive line. That group lost some edge rusher help but added Clelin Ferrell to shore up the depth.

The team finally saw Jimmy Garoppolo depart in free agency and replaced him with Sam Darnold. Trey Lance and Brock Purdy will compete for the starting job, but Darnold will get a chance to push them in training camp. And given how the 2022 season finished, Darnold could very well end up seeing playing time.

Significant free agency additions

DT Javon Hargrave

C Jake Brendal (re-signed)

QB Sam Darnold

DE Clelin Ferrell

Significant free agency losses

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

OT Mike McGlinchey

OG Daniel Brunskill

DE Samson Ebukam

DE Charles Omenihu

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

CB Emmanuel Moseley

DB Jimmie Ward

K Robbie Gould

49ers 7-round mock draft

I used Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator to put together a seven-round mock draft for the 49ers. The 49ers did not have a first- or second-round pick in this year’s draft due to the Trey Lance trade in 2021 the Christian McCaffrey trade last year. They also gave up their third-round pick in the McCaffrey trade, but had three comp picks.

We made one trade as part of the mock, dealing away the 99th overall pick in the third round and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Packers for No. 116 in the fourth round and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

It turned into a combination of BPA and need positions in addressing the 49ers roster. I generally stuck with the best player available on the PFN rankings. The 49ers don’t need a lot of starting help, but additions like Hargrave make it that much more important for the 49ers to find strong depth that can eventually develop into starters as the cap crunch arrives. From this group, OT Jordan McFadden and S Ji’Ayir Brown are the most likely to see significant playing time out the gate. My biggest mistake might have been passing on the cornerback position given the 49ers losses of Jimmie Ward and Emmanuel Moseley, but that’s life.

101. S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

102. TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

116. OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson

155. EDGE K.J. Henry, Clemson

164. LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

173. C Alex Forsyth, Oregon

216. RB DeWayne McBride, UAB

222. WR Elijah Higgins, Stanford

247. LB Bumper Pool, Arkansas

253. K Chad Ryland, Maryland

255. CB Jartavius Martin, Illinois