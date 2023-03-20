Denver Broncos 7-round 2023 mock draft

It was a season to forget for the Denver Broncos last season as the team finished last in the AFC West with a 5-12 regular season record. The team missed the postseason for the seventh straight season and their offense, led by the flashy offseason trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, finished dead-last in scoring with an average of 16.9 PPG.

The defense held up its own end of the bargain for as long as it could, eventually finishing 14th in defensive scoring (21.1 PPG allowed). Still, the underwhelming campaign meant an overhaul with the hiring of Sean Payton as head coach and the return of Vance Joseph in the defensive coordinator role.

After a reload in free agency, all eyes are toward the 2023 NFL Draft.

Significant free agency additions

QB Jarrett Stidham

RB Samaje Perine

OT Mike McGlinchey

LB Alex Singleton

CB Tremon Smith

Significant free agency losses

RB Chase Edmonds

RB Marlon Mack

DL Dre’Mont Jones

DL DeShawn Williams

CB Ronald Darby

S Kareem Jackson

Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft

The Broncos will have to wait patiently as they are not on the clock until pick No. 67, so let’s dive in at a 7-round mock draft on Pro Football Network where trade offers are on the table.

67. CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)

68. LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

108. DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

139. EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

195. OG Brandon Kipper, Oregon State

The secondary and interior linebacker positions were evident positions of need heading into the offseason, thus we addressed those weaknesses early on with the first two selections of Stevenson and Sanders. Patrick Surtain II is the clear gem of Denver’s secondary, but the loss of Ronald Darby to IR last year thrust the likes of rookie Damari Mathis into a starting role. Drafting for a CB here should bolter what was a lack of depth last season at the position.

Moving forward it was a means of adding depth to the front seven by drafting Keeanu Benton and Isaiah McGuire. With Dre’Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams both hitting free agency, Vance Joseph’s defense will make good use of some internal competition at the defensive line. No seismic additions made on offense as Sean Payton hopes to rejuvenate what was a promising arsenal on that side of the ball at the start of 2022.