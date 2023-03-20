Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, March 20

The NBA slate for Monday is small. We have six games headlined by the Dallas Mavericks facing the Memphis Grizzlies on NBA TV at 8 p.m. ET. With the season ending in a few weeks, this is where players try to carry their teams. Below we take a look at the best NBA player prop bets to consider for tonight with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Myles Turner over 8.5 rebounds vs. Hornets (+105)

At plus money, this is worth putting some money on. Although he hasn’t gone over this total in eight games, the Hornets allow 16.55 rebounds to centers per game which is the most in the NBA. He played against the Hornets twice this season and went for nine rebounds and 10 rebounds in those contests. I think Turner is strong on the boards tonight and finishes with a double-double.

Jalen Brunson over 24.5 points vs. Timberwolves (-140)

Brunson proved everybody wrong this season and has shown he was a great signing for the New York Knicks in the offseason. He is averaging 23.8 points, but has scored 25+ in two of his last four. The Timberwolves struggle against scoring point guards as they allow 25.85 points per game to points guards which is the fifth most in the NBA. Look for Brunson to try and carry this team to victory tonight and get over this line.

De’Aaron Fox over 26.5 points vs. Kings (-125)

This has been a great season for Fox as he’s led this team to be one of the best in the Western Conference. Fox matches up with the Jazz tonight and has had some success against them this season. The last time he faced Utah, Fox scored 37 points leading his team to a close victory. The Jazz allow 26.69 points per game to point guards which is the third most in the NBA. Back Fox to hit the over here.