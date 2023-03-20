NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, March 20

The NBA slate has six games Monday, which means it will be important to find value options in DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves, $5,000

McDaniels may be the best value play of the day. He is coming off back-to-back games where he scored 30+ DKFP. The New York Knicks really struggle against small forwards, who are scoring 42.83 DFS points per game against them. That ranks third in the NBA. The Timberwolves are dealing with some injuries as well, which could give McDaniels an even bigger role.

Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers, $4,600

Smith has been up and down in terms of numbers this season, but he has a great matchup today. The Hornets struggle against power forwards and centers. After they traded away Mason Plumlee, their defense against bigs got even worse. He’s scored 20+ DKFP in two straight games and 37.3 four games ago. I think he gets 25+ DKFP tonight, making him a great value play.

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings, $4,600

Murray has had a great rookie year. He’s established himself as a knockdown three-point shooter and looks like he’s headed for a strong career. Murray has been up and down in DFS, but is coming off a 36.8 DKFP performance. He was 5-10 from beyond the arc and could build off that in tonight’s matchup against Utah.