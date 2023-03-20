Cincinnati Bengals 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North last year with a 12-4 record. They couldn't get past the Kansas City Chiefs on the road and fell in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals have already made some interesting free-agency moves as they look to remain atop the division in 2023.

The Cincinnati secondary largely departed in free agency, leaving holes at both safety positions. They already addressed offensive line holes in free agency, but they can use better depth across the board. Otherwise, EDGE help, tight end, cornerback and a backup running back remain their team needs heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Significant free agency additions

OT Orlando Brown

OG Cody Ford

LB Germaine Pratt

Significant free agency losses

RB Samaje Perine

TE Hayden Hurst

CB Eli Apple

CB Tre Flowers

S Jessie Bates

S Vonn Bell

Cincinnati Bengals 7-round mock draft

With the Bengals set to be on the clock at No. 28, let’s look at a 7-round mock draft on PFN where trade offers are on the table.

28. TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

60. S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

92. S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

140. CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

165. EDGE Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

170. RB Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State

206. DT Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma

246. WR Michael Jefferson, Louisiana

I replaced Hurst with Cincinnati’s first pick. Michael Mayer will complement the Bengals’ offense alongside Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, giving quarterback Joe Burrow yet another big-time weapon. With the second pick, I addressed the secondary need by bringing in Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson and Notre Dame’s Brandon Joseph with the next two picks.

The Cleveland Browns offered me 140 and 170 for 131, and I accepted to get the extra draft pick. It may not be a popular pick going three straight secondary picks, but I drafted TCU corner Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson with the first pick from Cleveland. After that, it was all depth with upside.