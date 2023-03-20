Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. 76ers on Monday

The Chicago Bulls (33-37) will travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (48-22) Monday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Center. This is the third matchup between these two teams with the series tied at 1-1. The road team won the previous two matchups.

For the Bulls, Alex Caruso and Javonte Green are questionable. P.J. Tucker is the only 76er on the injury report as he is questionable with a knee injury.

The 76ers are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 225. On the moneyline, the 76ers are -350 while the Bulls are +290.

Bulls vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -8.5

The 76ers have been up and down this season, but are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. It seems they may be sick of the poor performances in recent postseasons and think this could be the year they make a run in the playoffs. Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the NBA and has become the MVP favorite in the last week. I don't see the Bulls stopping him tonight.

The 76ers are 22-13-1 against the spread at home this season. That is the third best against the spread record at home in the NBA. The Bulls are 13-18-2 against the spread on the road which is one of the worst against the spread records in the NBA. Look for the Bulls to keep this close early and the 76ers to pull away late.

Over/Under: Over 225

The last time these teams faced off, the final score was 126-112. Both teams have been up and down in terms of scoring. At home, the over has cashed in 19 of 35 games for the 76ers. Tonight, I expect the star players to impress and both of these teams to put up a ton of points.