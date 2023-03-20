Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Knicks on Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) take on the New York Knicks (42-30) Monday evening. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. This is the second and final matchup between these two teams. The Knicks won the first matchup back in November 120-107 on the road.

The Knicks come into this game healthy, while the Timberwolves are extremely banged up. Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Jaylen Nowell, Naz Reid, and Austin Rivers are all questionable heading into this matchup.

The Knicks are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 228. On the moneyline, the Knicks are -350 while the Timberwolves are +290.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -8.5

With the Timberwolves dealing with all these injuries, it’s hard to side with them. The Knicks are fully healthy and are on a three-game winning streak. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson have been tough for this team this season and I don't see anybody on the Timberwolves that will be able to limit the two.

We don't know who will be officially out for Minnesota yet, but most of their players dealing with injuries have big roles on this team. The Knicks could win this game by 20+ if the Timberwolves are without Gobert or Edwards.

Over/Under: Over 228

At home, the Knicks have gone over their total in 20 of 36 games. On the road, the Timberwolves have gone over their total in 20 of 35 games this season. I expect the Knicks to put up a ton of points tonight as they’re the better scoring team. Look for Brunson and Randle to score 20+ each with one going for 30+. In four of their last five games, the Timberwolves’ matchups have gone over this total.