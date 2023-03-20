Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies on Monday

The Dallas Mavericks (36-35) will face the Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) in a division showdown Monday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from FedEx Forum. This is the fourth and final matchup between these two teams. The Grizzlies lead the series 2-1 with the last matchup resulting in 104-88 win for Memphis on March 13.

The Mavericks are dealing with some big injuries as both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are set as game-time decisions. Jaren Jackson Jr. is questionable for the Grizzlies and that would be a big miss if he can't play. They’re already without Ja Morant, who is out for this game with conditioning questions.

The Grizzlies are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 229.5. On the moneyline, the Grizzlies are -135 while the Mavericks are +115.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +2.5

I think Doncic returns from injury tonight and plays which will give the Mavericks a huge boost. I would expect Irving to play as well, but it will be interesting to see how the Mavericks handle this game. They need wins as they can't fall too far behind in the playoff picture. The Grizzlies are still without Morant and if the Mavericks are healthy, they should win this game. As an underdog, the Mavericks are a must-play for me because the odds can go in their favor if either of their stars suits up.

Over/Under: Under 229.5

Both of these teams have the capability to score a ton of points, but I don't expect it tonight. The Grizzlies offense isn't as strong without Morant and they’ll go all out to stop Doncic and Irving which could slow the game down. If the Mavs guards don't play, this under will hit for sure.