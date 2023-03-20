The free agent period for the 2023 NFL offseason began last week and we’ve already seen several notable players find new homes while others elected to run it back with their respective franchises. Some teams managed to fill major holes on their rosters while others still have massive needs that must be addressed.

With the 2023 NFL Draft taking place in just over a month, we’ll offer our post-free agency first-round mock draft below:

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) — CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

2. Houston Texans — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

3. Arizona Cardinals — Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts — Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) — Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

7. Las Vegas Raiders Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

8. Atlanta Falcons — Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina) — Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) — Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

11. Tennessee Titans — Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland) Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

13. New York Jets — Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

14. New England Patriots — Jordan Addison, WR, USC

15. Green Bay Packers — Lukas Van Ness, DL, Iowa

16. Washington Commanders — Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

17. Pittsburgh Steelers — Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

18. Detroit Lions — Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Brian Branch, S, Alabama

20. Seattle Seahawks — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

21. Los Angeles Chargers — Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

22. Baltimore Ravens — Isaiah Foskey, DL, Notre Dame

23. Minnesota Vikings — Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

24. Jacksonville Jaguars — Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

25. New York Giants — Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

26. Dallas Cowboys — Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

27. Buffalo Bills — O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

28. Cincinnati Bengals — Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) — Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

30. Philadelphia Eagles — Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

31. Kansas City Chiefs — Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

32. (Round 2) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) — BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU