The free agent period for the 2023 NFL offseason began last week and we’ve already seen several notable players find new homes while others elected to run it back with their respective franchises. Some teams managed to fill major holes on their rosters while others still have massive needs that must be addressed.
With the 2023 NFL Draft taking place in just over a month, we’ll offer our post-free agency first-round mock draft below:
1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) — CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
2. Houston Texans — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
3. Arizona Cardinals — Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts — Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) — Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
7. Las Vegas Raiders Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
8. Atlanta Falcons — Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina) — Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) — Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
11. Tennessee Titans — Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland) Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
13. New York Jets — Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
14. New England Patriots — Jordan Addison, WR, USC
15. Green Bay Packers — Lukas Van Ness, DL, Iowa
16. Washington Commanders — Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
17. Pittsburgh Steelers — Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
18. Detroit Lions — Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Brian Branch, S, Alabama
20. Seattle Seahawks — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
21. Los Angeles Chargers — Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
22. Baltimore Ravens — Isaiah Foskey, DL, Notre Dame
23. Minnesota Vikings — Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
24. Jacksonville Jaguars — Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
25. New York Giants — Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
26. Dallas Cowboys — Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
27. Buffalo Bills — O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
28. Cincinnati Bengals — Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) — Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
30. Philadelphia Eagles — Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
31. Kansas City Chiefs — Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
32. (Round 2) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) — BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU