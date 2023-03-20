 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field for 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

By Grace McDermott
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round Photo by Brennan Asplen/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The PGA TOUR continues this week with a unique match play tournament that will bring together a field of the world’s top ranked golfers for five days of match play. The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament will see 64 golfers compete in three days of four-man round robin groups from Wednesday to Friday before a 16-man single-elimination bracket made up of the group winners is set for Saturday and Sunday play.

This year’s WGC Match Play tournament will be the last. The field is made up of the 64 top-ranked players in the Official World Golf Rankings, excluding golfers who have joined LIV. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy headline the talented field. The tournament will take place at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. Scheffler opens as the favorite to win the tournament with his odds set at +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play teeing off Wednesday, March 22.

2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field

Player OWGR FedEx Cup
Player OWGR FedEx Cup
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 72 94
Keegan Bradley 22 4
Sam Burns 15 52
Patrick Cantlay 4 20
Corey Conners 41 92
Cam Davis 79 101
Jason Day 37 22
Harris English 43 34
Tony Finau 12 8
Matt Fitzpatrick 13 93
Tommy Fleetwood 26 61
Rickie Fowler 59 24
Ryan Fox 34 -
Ben Griffin 77 37
Adam Hadwin 63 56
Brian Harman 28 19
Tyrrell Hatton 16 27
Russell Henley 36 26
Lucas Herbert 56 181
Tom Hoge 25 17
Max Homa 6 2
Billy Horschel 24 121
Viktor Hovland 9 25
Mackenzie Hughes 60 23
Sungjae Im 18 29
Si Woo Kim 39 14
Tom Kim 19 10
Chris Kirk 33 7
Kevin Kisner 48 184
Kurt Kitayama 21 6
Matt Kuchar 71 74
K.H. Lee 40 54
Min Woo Lee 47 -
Shane Lowry 23 98
Hideki Matsuyama 20 66
Denny McCarthy 58 40
Rory McIlroy 3 11
Maverick McNealy 70 53
Adrian Meronk 55 -
Keith Mitchell 45 46
Taylor Montgomery 57 18
Collin Morikawa 11 16
Alex Noren 44 109
Victor Perez 61 -
J.T. Poston 52 71
Seamus Power 35 5
Andrew Putnam 68 30
Jon Rahm 2 1
Davis Riley 64 76
Xander Schauffele 7 45
Scottie Scheffler 1 3
Adam Scott 38 146
J.J. Spaun 75 59
Jordan Spieth 14 38
Scott Stallings 62 99
Sepp Straka 32 43
Justin Suh 78 65
Adam Svensson 54 12
Nick Taylor 67 21
Sahith Theegala 29 15
Davis Thompson 69 41
Aaron Wise 46 81
Cameron Young 17 83
Will Zalatoris 8 88

