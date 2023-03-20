Full field for 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The PGA TOUR continues this week with a unique match play tournament that will bring together a field of the world’s top ranked golfers for five days of match play. The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament will see 64 golfers compete in three days of four-man round robin groups from Wednesday to Friday before a 16-man single-elimination bracket made up of the group winners is set for Saturday and Sunday play.

This year’s WGC Match Play tournament will be the last. The field is made up of the 64 top-ranked players in the Official World Golf Rankings, excluding golfers who have joined LIV. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy headline the talented field. The tournament will take place at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. Scheffler opens as the favorite to win the tournament with his odds set at +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play teeing off Wednesday, March 22.

2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field