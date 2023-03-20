Full list of tee times for Round 1 of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament tees off on Wednesday, March 22. The five-day event involves three days of round-robin match play, with 64 golfers divided up into 16 groups of four. The winner of each group will move onto the weekend, where they will participate in a single-elimination match play bracket.
The tournament gets underway on Wednesday with tee times starting at 10:20 a.m. ET. There will be a cut in this tournament ahead of the weekend, but it’s because of only the group winners advancing. With three days you can catch the pre-cut action on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 WGC champion, is the favorite to win the tournament. His odds are set at +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Below is a full list of tee times and pairings for Round 1 of the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play on Thursday.
WGC Match Play Championship Round 1 matches
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|vs.
|Golfer 2
|10:20 AM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|vs.
|J.J. Spaun
|10:31 AM
|Sahith Theegala
|vs.
|Min Woo Lee
|10:42 AM
|Xander Schauffele
|vs.
|Cam Davis
|10:53 AM
|Tom Hoge
|vs.
|Aaron Wise
|11:04 AM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|vs.
|Ben Griffin
|11:15 AM
|Russell Henley
|vs.
|Lucas Herbert
|11:26 AM
|Rory McIlroy
|vs.
|Scott Stallings
|11:37 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|vs.
|Denny McCarthy
|11:48 AM
|Tony Finau
|vs.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|11:59 AM
|Kurt Kitayama
|vs.
|Adrian Meronk
|12:10 PM
|Will Zalatoris
|vs.
|Andrew Putnam
|12:21 PM
|Ryan Fox
|vs.
|Harris English
|12:32 PM
|Cameron Young
|vs.
|Davis Thompson
|12:43 PM
|Sepp Straka
|vs.
|Corey Conners
|12:54 PM
|Jon Rahm
|vs.
|Rickie Fowler
|1:05 PM
|Billy Horschel
|vs.
|Keith Mitchell
|1:16 PM
|Jordan Spieth
|vs.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|1:27 PM
|Shane Lowry
|vs.
|Taylor Montgomery
|1:38 PM
|Max Homa
|vs.
|Justin Suh
|1:49 PM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|vs.
|Kevin Kisner
|2:00 PM
|Sam Burns
|vs.
|Adam Hadwin
|2:11 PM
|Seamus Power
|vs.
|Adam Scott
|2:22 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|vs.
|Nick Taylor
|2:33 PM
|Brian Harman
|vs.
|K.H. Lee
|2:44 PM
|Collin Morikawa
|vs.
|Victor Perez
|2:55 PM
|Jason Day
|vs.
|Adam Svensson
|3:06 PM
|Viktor Hovland
|vs.
|Matt Kuchar
|3:17 PM
|Chris Kirk
|vs.
|Si Woo Kim
|3:28 PM
|Sungjae Im
|vs.
|Maverick McNealy
|3:39 PM
|Tommy Fleetwood
|vs.
|J.T. Poston
|3:50 PM
|Scottie Scheffler
|vs.
|Davis Riley
|4:01 PM
|Tom Kim
|vs.
|Alex Noren