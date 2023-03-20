Full list of tee times for Round 1 of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament tees off on Wednesday, March 22. The five-day event involves three days of round-robin match play, with 64 golfers divided up into 16 groups of four. The winner of each group will move onto the weekend, where they will participate in a single-elimination match play bracket.

The tournament gets underway on Wednesday with tee times starting at 10:20 a.m. ET. There will be a cut in this tournament ahead of the weekend, but it’s because of only the group winners advancing. With three days you can catch the pre-cut action on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 WGC champion, is the favorite to win the tournament. His odds are set at +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below is a full list of tee times and pairings for Round 1 of the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play on Thursday.