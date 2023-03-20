 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The WGC Match Play tees off at 10:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday from the Austin Country Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament tees off on Wednesday, March 22. The five-day event involves three days of round-robin match play, with 64 golfers divided up into 16 groups of four. The winner of each group will move onto the weekend, where they will participate in a single-elimination match play bracket.

The tournament gets underway on Wednesday with tee times starting at 10:20 a.m. ET. There will be a cut in this tournament ahead of the weekend, but it’s because of only the group winners advancing. With three days you can catch the pre-cut action on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 WGC champion, is the favorite to win the tournament. His odds are set at +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below is a full list of tee times and pairings for Round 1 of the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play on Thursday.

WGC Match Play Championship Round 1 matches

Time (ET) Golfer 1 vs. Golfer 2
10:20 AM Matt Fitzpatrick vs. J.J. Spaun
10:31 AM Sahith Theegala vs. Min Woo Lee
10:42 AM Xander Schauffele vs. Cam Davis
10:53 AM Tom Hoge vs. Aaron Wise
11:04 AM Tyrrell Hatton vs. Ben Griffin
11:15 AM Russell Henley vs. Lucas Herbert
11:26 AM Rory McIlroy vs. Scott Stallings
11:37 AM Keegan Bradley vs. Denny McCarthy
11:48 AM Tony Finau vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:59 AM Kurt Kitayama vs. Adrian Meronk
12:10 PM Will Zalatoris vs. Andrew Putnam
12:21 PM Ryan Fox vs. Harris English
12:32 PM Cameron Young vs. Davis Thompson
12:43 PM Sepp Straka vs. Corey Conners
12:54 PM Jon Rahm vs. Rickie Fowler
1:05 PM Billy Horschel vs. Keith Mitchell
1:16 PM Jordan Spieth vs. Mackenzie Hughes
1:27 PM Shane Lowry vs. Taylor Montgomery
1:38 PM Max Homa vs. Justin Suh
1:49 PM Hideki Matsuyama vs. Kevin Kisner
2:00 PM Sam Burns vs. Adam Hadwin
2:11 PM Seamus Power vs. Adam Scott
2:22 PM Patrick Cantlay vs. Nick Taylor
2:33 PM Brian Harman vs. K.H. Lee
2:44 PM Collin Morikawa vs. Victor Perez
2:55 PM Jason Day vs. Adam Svensson
3:06 PM Viktor Hovland vs. Matt Kuchar
3:17 PM Chris Kirk vs. Si Woo Kim
3:28 PM Sungjae Im vs. Maverick McNealy
3:39 PM Tommy Fleetwood vs. J.T. Poston
3:50 PM Scottie Scheffler vs. Davis Riley
4:01 PM Tom Kim vs. Alex Noren

