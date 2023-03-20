Full list of tee times for Round 2 of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event continues into the second day of group round-robin matches on Thursday. After three days of the group stage, 16 golfers will advance to the weekend for a single-elimination match play bracket. The field is made up of 64 of the top-ranked golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings (excluding LIV golfers), and is headlined by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 10:20 a.m. ET. You can catch the group action on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 WBC-Dell Match Play tournament on Thursday.