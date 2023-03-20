 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The WGC Match Play tees off at 10:20 a.m. ET on Thursday from Austin Country Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Grace McDermott
U.S. Open - Preview Day 3 Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event continues into the second day of group round-robin matches on Thursday. After three days of the group stage, 16 golfers will advance to the weekend for a single-elimination match play bracket. The field is made up of 64 of the top-ranked golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings (excluding LIV golfers), and is headlined by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 10:20 a.m. ET. You can catch the group action on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 WBC-Dell Match Play tournament on Thursday.

WGC Match Play Championship Round 2 Matches

Time (ET) Golfer 1 vs. Golfer 2
10:20 AM Tony Finau vs. Adrian Meronk
10:31 AM Kurt Kitayama vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:42 AM Will Zalatoris vs. Harris English
10:53 AM Ryan Fox vs. Andrew Putnam
11:04 AM Cameron Young vs. Corey Conners
11:15 AM Sepp Straka vs. Davis Thompson
11:26 AM Jon Rahm vs. Keith Mitchell
11:37 AM Billy Horschel vs. Rickie Fowler
11:48 AM Jordan Spieth vs. Taylor Montgomery
11:59 AM Shane Lowry vs. Mackenzie Hughes
12:10 PM Max Homa vs. Kevin Kisner
12:21 PM Hideki Matsuyama vs. Justin Suh
12:32 PM Sam Burns vs. Adam Scott
12:43 PM Seamus Power vs. Adam Hadwin
12:54 PM Patrick Cantlay vs. K.H. Lee
1:05 PM Brian Harman vs. Nick Taylor
1:16 PM Collin Morikawa vs. Adam Svensson
1:27 PM Jason Day vs. Victor Perez
1:38 PM Viktor Hovland vs. Si Woo Kim
1:49 PM Chris Kirk vs. Matt Kuchar
2:00 PM Sungjae Im vs. J.T. Poston
2:11 PM Tommy Fleetwood vs. Maverick McNealy
2:22 PM Scottie Scheffler vs. Alex Noren
2:33 PM Tom Kim vs. Davis Riley
2:44 PM Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Min Woo Lee
2:55 PM Sahith Theegala vs. J.J. Spaun
3:06 PM Xander Schauffele vs. Aaron Wise
3:17 PM Tom Hoge vs. Cam Davis
3:28 PM Tyrrell Hatton vs. Lucas Herbert
3:39 PM Russell Henley vs. Ben Griffin
3:50 PM Rory McIlroy vs. Denny McCarthy
4:01 PM Keegan Bradley vs. Scott Stallings

