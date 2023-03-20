How and what to watch for South Carolina vs. UCLA in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will take place on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, and will feature a matchup between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 4 UCLA. This Greenville Regional 1 semifinal will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: TBD

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Odds: TBD

No. 1 South Carolina 34-0 (16-0 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Norfolk State 72-40

Second Round: Defeated No. 8 USF 76-45

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 1 Overall, 1 Offense, 1 Defense

Leading scorer: Zia Cooke (15.2 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Holding opponents to a nation-low 31.2% shooting from the field.

South Carolina got a strong first-half challenge from USF on Sunday before stepping on the gas for the blowout win. The size advantage was in effect for the defending national champions as they out-rebounded the Bulls 55-28 and came away with 10 blocks. Zia Cooke led with 21 points while Aliyah Boston produced a double-double.

No. 4 UCLA 27-9 (11-7 Pac-12)

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Sacramento State 67-45

Second Round: Defeated No. 5 Oklahoma 82-73

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 27 Overall, 35 Offense, 27 Defense

Leading scorer: Charisma Osborne, 15.3 ppg

Key stat of tournament: The Bruins are back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019.

Charisma Osborne had 36 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in a pullaway win for the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion. Despite being down one to start the fourth quarter,