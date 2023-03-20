How and what to watch for No. 9 Miami vs. No 4. Villanova in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will take place on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25 and will feature a matchup between the No. X XXX and the No. 4 Villanova. This Greenville Regional 2 semifinal will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: TBD

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Odds: TBD

No. 9 Miami 21-12 (11-7 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 8 Oklahoma State 62-61

Second Round: Defeated No. 1 Indiana 70-68 (OT)

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 58 Overall, 65 Offense, 50 Defense

Leading scorer: Haley Cavinder, 12.8 Pts

Key stat of tournament: The Canes have outrebounded opponents by an average of seven in the NCAA Tournament so far.

In one of the more dramatic games of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the Canes shocked the No. 1 Hoosiers to advance to the Sweet 16. Lola Pendande had 19 points on 7-9 shooting, and became only the fourth team to stop the Hoosiers this season.

No. 4 Villanova 29-6 (17-3 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Cleveland State 76-59

Second Round: Defeated No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 76-57

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 13 Overall, 11 Offense, 22 Defense

Leading scorer: Maddy Siegrist, 29.1 ppg

Key stat of tournament: Siegrist is averaging 33 ppg in the NCAA Tournament

The Cats have yet to face a challenge so far in the NCAA Tournament, as they hosted a pair of comfortable wins over a pair of mid-major conference champions. They’ve outrebounded both opponents by a total of 73-53.