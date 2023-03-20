How and what to watch for Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will take place on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25 and will feature a matchup between the No. X XXX and the No. X XXX. This Seattle Regional 3 semifinal will take place at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: TBD

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Odds: TBD

No. 1 Virginia Tech 29-4 (14-4 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Chattanooga 58-33

Second Round: Defeated No. 9 South Dakota State XX-XX

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 9 Overall, 17 Offense, 12 Defense

Leading scorer: Elizabeth Kitley (18.4 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Have the sixth-best offensive rebounding rate in the nation at 24.1%

Virginia Tech put down South Dakota State on Sunday to advance to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 1999. Georgia Amoore was deadly from downtown, draining seven threes throughout the afternoon. Elizabeth Kitley had another strong effort with 14 points, 13 rebounds, and five blocks.

No. 4 Tennessee 24-11 (13-3 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Saint Louis 95-50

Second Round: Defeated No. 12 Toledo 94-47

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 8 Overall, 9 Offense, 14 Defense

Leading scorer: Rickea Jackson, 19.5 ppg

Key stat of tournament: No team has a larger average margin of victory in the tournament so far than the Vols.

UT was able to give nine players at least double-digit minutes in their blowout second round win. They outrebounded the Rockets by a whopping 58-30, with Sara Puckett and Jillian Hollingshead both leading the team in scoring with 13 points while coming off the bench.