How and what to watch for No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 UConn in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will take place on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25 and will feature a matchup between the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 2 UConn Huskies. This Seattle Regional 3 semifinal will take place at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: TBD

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Odds: TBD

No. 3 Ohio State (12-6 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 James Madison 80-66

Second Round: Defeated No. 6 North Carolina 71-69

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 18 Overall, 15 Offense, 36 Defense

Leading scorer: Taylor Mikesell 17.2 PPG

Key stat of tournament: Ohio State has made the Sweet 16 for two straight seasons. The Buckeyes are 48-13 since 2021.

The Buckeyes were able to hold off the North Carolina Tarheels in the previous round 71-69. Taylor Mikesell scored a team-high 17 points, while Jacy Sheldon, Eboni Walker and Cotie McMahon all scored in double-figures for Ohio State.

No. 2 UConn (18-2 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Vermont 95-52

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Baylor 77-58

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 5 Overall, 8 Offense, 2 Defense

Leading scorer: Aaliyah Edwards 16.9

Key stat of tournament: The Huskies have made every Sweet 16 since 1994.

UConn blew out the No. 7 Baylor Bears in the Regional Semifinal on Monday night XX-XX to advance to face Ohio State. Azzi Fudd scored a game-high 22 points while Aaliyah Edwards added 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the floor.