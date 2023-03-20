How and what to watch for No. 8 Mississippi vs. No. 5 Louisville in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will take place on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25 and will feature a matchup between the No. 8 Mississippi Rebels and the No. 5 Louisville Cardinals. This Seattle Regional 4 semifinal will take place at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: TBD

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Odds: TBD

No. 8 Mississippi 25-8 (11-5 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 9 Gonzaga 71-48

Second Round: Defeated No. 1 Stanford 54-49

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 21 Overall, 52 Offense, 7 Defense

Leading scorer: Angel Baker, 15.0 ppg

Key stat of tournament: The Rebs knocked off the No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal to advance, making the Cardinal the first No. 1 seed to not reach the Sweet 16 since 2009.

In the biggest stunner of the tournament, Mississippi stunned the heavily-favored Cardinal by forcing 21 turnovers and shooting 5-11 from three-point range. Angel Baker led all Mississippi players with 13 points, but it was the stifling defense that kept Stanford to just 17-52 from the field that has them heading to Seattle.

No. 5 Louisville 25-11 (12-6 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Drake 83-81

Second Round: Defeated No. 4 Texas 73-51

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 22 Overall, 27 Offense, 19 Defense

Leading scorer: Hailey Van Lith, 19.5 ppg

Key stat of tournament: The Cards are in the Sweet 16 for the XX time

Despite being the road team, the Cards rolled the Texas Longhorns 73-51 to advance to Seattle. Van Lith led all scorers with 21 points, and as a team UL held the Longhorns to just 19-55 from the field, while outrebounding them 42-34.