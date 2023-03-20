How and what to watch for Iowa vs. Colorado in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will take place on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25 and will feature a matchup between the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 6 Colorado Buffaloes. This Seattle Regional 4 semifinal will take place at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: TBD

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Odds: TBD

No. 2 Iowa (27-6, 15-3 B1G)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana 95-43

Second Round: Defeated No. 10 Georgia 74-66

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 6 Overall, 2 Offense, 43 Defense

Leading scorer: Caitlin Clark, 27 ppg

Key stat of tournament: 41.6% from the 3-point line

Iowa struggled to hold off a very physical Georgia team in the second round of the WNCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs out-rebounded the Hawkeyes 43-29, but Iowa’s three-point shooting made a huge difference in the end. They went 12-for-28 from the perimeter, led by Caitlin Clark with 22 points and 12 assists.

No. 6 Colorado 25-8 (12-5 Pac-12)

First Round: Defeated No. 11 Middle Tennessee 82-60

Second Round: Defeated No. 3 Duke 61-53

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 30 Overall, 56 Offense, 17 Defense

Leading scorer: Quay Miller, 13.0 ppg

Key stat of tournament: The Buffaloes have reached back-to-back Sweet 16’s for the first time since 2004.

Despite 23 turnovers in Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Buffaloes are advancing to the Sweet 16 once again. They out-rebounded the Blue Devils 44-35, while Quay Miller led with a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double in the upset. They also held Duke to 19-60 from the floor and 5-23 from three-point range.