How to watch Japan vs. Mexico on Monday, March 20 in 2023 WBC semifinals

We have made it to the semifinals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. In the second semifinal matchup, Team Japan will take on Team Mexico. First pitch from LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida is set for 7 p.m. ET with the game airing on FS1.

Team Japan made easy work of the teams in Pool B. They went 4-0 in Pool play and scored 38 runs while allowing only eight. Japan faced Italy in the quarterfinals and won 9-3. Shohei Ohtani picked up the win, making it unlikely that he will pitch in the semifinals against Mexico. Roki Sasaki will start for Team Japan.

Despite Team USA being favored to win Pool C, Mexico came out on top. Both nations finished with a 3-1 record, but Team Mexico had the head-to-head 11-5 victory over the United States. They matched up with Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals and escaped with the 5-4 victory. Puerto Rico scored all four runs in the top of the 1st, forcing Mexico to play from behind. It took back-to-back RBI singles in the 7th inning to give Team Mexico the win. Los Angeles Angels southpaw Patrick Sandoval will get the starting nod for Mexico.

Japan is the moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -245 odds of winning, while Mexico is installed as the +205 underdog. The winner from this matchup will face the winner of USA/Cuba in the 2023 WBC Championship on Tuesday, March 21.

Japan vs. Mexico

Date: Monday, March 20

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.