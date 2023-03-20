Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant headline NBA injury report for Monday, March 20

We have six games on Monday’s NBA slate, with just one nationally televised contest on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 20
Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets
Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) - questionable
Mathurin is actually an important player for the Pacers to evaluate late in this season. If he plays, he’ll take some minutes away from Buddy Hield.
Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable
Caruso left Saturday’s game in a boot, so the Bulls are likely to be missing their best perimeter defender in this one.
P.J. Tucker (ankle) - questionable
If Tucker doesn’t play, Tyrese Maxey or De’Anthony Melton would likely to get the start. Both will see more minutes.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks
Anthony Edwards (ankle) - questionable
Rudy Gobert (ankle) - questionable
Naz Reid (calf) - questionable
The big men should be good to go. Edwards got out of the walking boot he was in over the weekend, so things are trending up for him after missing Saturday’s game. Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince will see more minutes and shots if Edwards sits this game.
Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets
Kevon Looney (back) - questionable
If Looney is out, the Warriors will lean on Draymond Green and Anthony Lamb in the frontcourt.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Luka Doncic (thigh) - questionable
Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable
Doncic could be back, while Irving is likely in after playing in Saturday’s game.
Ja Morant (conditioning) - OUT
Jaren Jackson Jr. (calf) - questionable
Tyus Jones remains a great value play with Morant still out. If Jackson Jr. sits, Santi Aldama will take on a bigger role in this rotation.
Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz
Kevin Huerter (knee) - questionable
If Huerter sits, Malik Monk and Harrison Barnes will see more looks on the perimeter.
Lauri Markkanen (back) - questionable
Jordan Clarkson (finger) - OUT
Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker will see more usage with Clarkson out. Markkanen could also be rested as the Jazz tank in earnest.