Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant headline NBA injury report for Monday, March 20

We have six games on Monday’s NBA slate, with just one nationally televised contest on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 20

Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) - questionable

Mathurin is actually an important player for the Pacers to evaluate late in this season. If he plays, he’ll take some minutes away from Buddy Hield.

Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable

Caruso left Saturday’s game in a boot, so the Bulls are likely to be missing their best perimeter defender in this one.

P.J. Tucker (ankle) - questionable

If Tucker doesn’t play, Tyrese Maxey or De’Anthony Melton would likely to get the start. Both will see more minutes.

Anthony Edwards (ankle) - questionable

Rudy Gobert (ankle) - questionable

Naz Reid (calf) - questionable

The big men should be good to go. Edwards got out of the walking boot he was in over the weekend, so things are trending up for him after missing Saturday’s game. Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince will see more minutes and shots if Edwards sits this game.

Kevon Looney (back) - questionable

If Looney is out, the Warriors will lean on Draymond Green and Anthony Lamb in the frontcourt.

Luka Doncic (thigh) - questionable

Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable

Doncic could be back, while Irving is likely in after playing in Saturday’s game.

Ja Morant (conditioning) - OUT

Jaren Jackson Jr. (calf) - questionable

Tyus Jones remains a great value play with Morant still out. If Jackson Jr. sits, Santi Aldama will take on a bigger role in this rotation.

Kevin Huerter (knee) - questionable

If Huerter sits, Malik Monk and Harrison Barnes will see more looks on the perimeter.

Lauri Markkanen (back) - questionable

Jordan Clarkson (finger) - OUT

Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker will see more usage with Clarkson out. Markkanen could also be rested as the Jazz tank in earnest.