Full schedule for Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament: Game times, TV, more

The TV lineup for the Sweet 16 round in the 2023 NCAA tournament is set, with the first games tipping off Thursday evening. Here’s a look at when the action will take place on both days as the field gets trimmed from 16 to eight over two days.

March Madness Sweet 16 TV schedule:

Thursday, March 23

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State - 6:30 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 8 Arkansas - 7:15 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 FAU - after KSU-MSU ends, TBS

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga - after UConn-Arkansas ends, CBS

Friday, March 24

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 5 San Diego State - 6:30 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 5 Miami - 7:15 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 15 Princeton - after Alabama-SDSU, TBS

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier - after Houston-Miami, CBS