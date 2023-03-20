South Florida expected to hire Notre Dame’s Mike Brey as new HC

South Florida is expected to hire Mike Brey as their program’s new head coach, per Russ Wood at Bulls Insider. Brey recently stepped down from his 23-year long tenure at Notre Dame. USF basketball struggled in the AAC this season, going 14-18 overall and 7-11 in conference play. Notre Dame didn’t fare any better — the Irish were near the bottom of the ACC standings all season.

Brey led the Irish to an ACC Championship in 2015 and to two Elite Eight appearances in the mid-2010s. His last few years with Notre Dame have been underwhelming, to say the least. But a new environment in Tampa with the Bulls may just be the spark that both parties need.

USF fired head coach Brian Gregory after six seasons with the program. He began his tenure with a 24-win season, but ends with a 79-107 overall record. He has not won over .500 since that first season with the Bulls. It has been over a decade since USF’s last appearance in the NCAA Tournament.