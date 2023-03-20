Indian Wells Open Women’s Tournament DraftKings Sportsbook Recap

The Indian Wells Open has concluded! It’s time to recap the tournament and take a look at how it played out on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Check out the matching article for the men’s tournament here.

Without further ado, let’s get into it!

Indian Wells Open Recap

Elena Rybakina continues to climb the ladder!

The 23-year-old has shown time and time again that when she’s on her game, she’s virtually unbeatable. That’s exactly what happened in this tournament, as she defeated world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in dominant fashion in the semifinals, before taking down Aryna Sabalenka in the title match.

This was another series of huge upsets for Rybakina, and if she continues at this pace they won’t be “upsets” for long.

Pre-Tournament Odds

Here were the full DraftKings Sportsbook pre-tournament odds to win the women’s Indian Wells title as of Tuesday, March 7:

Elena Rybakins entered the tournament with the fifth-best odds to win it all, rewarding DraftKings Sportsbook who believed in her from the jump.

Most-Bet Futures

Here were the five most popular futures bets for the women’s Indian Wells tournament:

Rybakina did not appear ONCE in the top five most-bet futures for the Indian Wells Open.

Major Movers

As one might expect, this win helped out Rybakina in the world rankings. She jumped up three spots and now sits at No. 7. Swiatek still holds a commanding lead at the top over Sabalenka. Outside of Maria Sakkari moving up three spots, there wasn’t significant movement in the top 10 after this tournament.

