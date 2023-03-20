Indian Wells Open Men’s Tournament DraftKings Sportsbook Recap

The Indian Wells Open has concluded! It’s time to recap the tournament and take a look at how it played out on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Check out the matching article for the women’s tournament here.

Without further ado, let’s get into it!

Indian Wells Open Recap

The No. 1 seed got it done!

Carlos Alcaraz entered this tournament with the world No. 1 ranking firmly in his sights, and that’s exactly what he accomplished. At just 19 years old, Alcaraz is back on top after running through the gauntlet, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev to claim the BNP Paribas trophy.

What’s even more impressive is that he did it all without dropping a single set. This was a display of pure dominance from Alcaraz, who will look to build on this momentum and maintain his world No. 1 ranking.

Pre-Tournament Odds

Here were the full DraftKings Sportsbook pre-tournament odds to win the men’s Indian Wells title as of Tuesday, March 7:

Carlos Alcaraz entered the tournament with the second-best odds to win it all.

Most-Bet Futures

Here were the five most popular futures bets for the men’s Indian Wells tournament:

Major Movers

As I mentioned earlier, this win catapulted Alcaraz to the No. 1 spot in the world, surpassing Novak Djokovic. It was also a huge tournament for Felix Auger-Aliassime, who jumped all the way up to No. 6 in the world. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Taylor Fritz, who dropped five spots after bowing out in the quarterfinals.

