Who is South Carolina women’s basketball playing in the Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks did what was expected of them in the opening weekend of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament. They dominated No. 16 Norfolk State and No. 8 USF, respectively, to advance to the Greenville Regional 1 semifinals this weekend.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is South Carolina playing in Sweet 16?

The Gamecocks will face either No. 4 UCLA or No. 5 Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament. The game will take place on Saturday, March 25 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, with the time and tv network still TBA. This will serve as a de-facto home game for SCar with Greenville being just under two hours away from its campus in Columbia, SC.

South Carolina has played UCLA just three times since the 2001-02 season and owns a 3-0 record against the Bruins during that span. The two teams met earlier this season on November 29, a 73-64 Gamecock victory in Columbia. In that same period of time, South Carolina is 0-3 against Oklahoma.