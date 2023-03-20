Who is UConn women’s basketball playing in the Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 2 UConn Huskies did what was expected of them in the opening weekend of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament. They got past No. 15 Vermont and No. 7 Baylor, respectively, to advance to the Seattle Regional 3 semifinals this weekend.

Who is UConn playing in Sweet 16?

The Huskies will face No. 3 Ohio State or No. 6 North Carolina in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament. The game will take place on Saturday, March 25 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, with the time and tv network still TBA.

Ohio State

UConn has played Ohio State six times since the 2001-02 season and owns a 6-0 record against the Buckeyes during that span. The most recent matchup between the programs came in November of 2019, a 73-62 Husky victory in Columbus, OH. It was the closes margin of victory between the two programs as UConn has won the prior five meetings by 19 points or more.

North Carolina

UConn has played North Carolina 11 times since the 1993-94 season and owns a 7-4 record against the Tar Heels. The first matchup saw UNC defeating UConn in the 1994 Elite Eight en route to winning the 1994 national championship. The most recent matchup between the programs occurred in January of 2012, an 86-35 blowout victory for the Huskies in Storrs, CT.