How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on March 20

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

Wrestlemania 39 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, is fast approaching as we’re now less than two weeks away from the two-night spectacle. The “Tribal Chief” will grace his presence on tonight’s episode from the “Gateway to the West” as well as another participant in one of the more anticipated bouts at ‘Mania.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, March 20

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear on tonight’s episode to confront Cody Rhodes just 13 nights out from their main event title match at Wrestlemania. The champ has been absent from WWE television for the past few weeks and a lot has gone down in the meantime. The challenger has fully flung himself in the war against the Bloodline and on last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, helped successfully re-unite Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. We’ll see what Reigns has to say about all of this tonight.

Logan Paul is set to battle Seth Rollins on Night 1 of Wrestlemania and will appear on tonight’s show with an episode of Impaulsive TV. Two weeks ago, Paul appeared with Rollins on an episode of MizTV and knocked out the “Visionary” with his signature “One Lucky Punch”. These two are almost guaranteed to come to blows tonight and it’s a question of who will get the upper hand.

Unites States Champion Austin Theory is on a collision course with John Cena for Wrestlemania and in a match with Angelo Dawkins last week, he locked on Cena’s signature STF submission. Keep the hold on after the match, Montez Ford came down to help his partner and later issued a challenge to the U.S. champ for tonight. We’ll see who emerges victorious when these two rising stars collide this evening.

Upcoming WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio continues to shoot down his son Dominik’s challenge for a match at Wrestlemania, staying firm in his refusal to fight his own challenge. Dom, along with the Judgement Day, has continued to belittle the elder Mysterio and has continued to bait him into a fight. We’ll see if tonight will be the night Rey finally relents.

Also on the show, we’ll see how WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita responds after Damage Control attacked Trish Stratus in the parking lot last week. We’ll also see if Asuka’s mind games on Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair continues even as the two team up to face Carmella and Chelsea Green.