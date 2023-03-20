 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch the Furman-UVA announcers react to game-winning shot [VIDEO]

Check out this reaction to the mind-blowing turnover and three-pointer that sent Furman to the second round.

By Grace McDermott
Furman Paladins players celebrate on the court after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at Amway Center. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

No, it wasn’t just you jumping up and down and screaming at that last-second Virginia turnover that the Furman Paladins converted into an improbable game-winning three-point shot from JP Pegues.

We all heard Kevin Harlan’s “GOOD” call, but what we didn’t see was him nearly falling backwards out of his chair after witnessing the shot courtside. Stan Van Gundy was speechless, his jaw dropping with the final shot as the crowd went wild around him.

Check out the video of the announcing crew here:

This year marked Furman’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1980. After upsetting No. 4 Virginia as a 13-seed, they fell to No. 5 San Diego State in the second round of the tournament.

Furman wasn’t the only top-five upset of the first round: No. 15 Princeton overcame No. 2 Arizona, and No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson beat No. 1 Purdue. Princeton advanced into the second weekend with a 15-point win over No. 7 Missouri.

More From DraftKings Nation