Watch the Furman-UVA announcers react to game-winning shot [VIDEO]

No, it wasn’t just you jumping up and down and screaming at that last-second Virginia turnover that the Furman Paladins converted into an improbable game-winning three-point shot from JP Pegues.

We all heard Kevin Harlan’s “GOOD” call, but what we didn’t see was him nearly falling backwards out of his chair after witnessing the shot courtside. Stan Van Gundy was speechless, his jaw dropping with the final shot as the crowd went wild around him.

Check out the video of the announcing crew here:

“DID WE JUST SEE WHAT WE THINK WE JUST SAW?!”



Kevin Harlan nearly FELL OUT OF HIS CHAIR. Dan Bonner and @realStanVG were STUNNED.



The crew’s reaction to Furman’s dramatic win over Virginia was incredible. pic.twitter.com/Jym88PALq8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2023

This year marked Furman’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1980. After upsetting No. 4 Virginia as a 13-seed, they fell to No. 5 San Diego State in the second round of the tournament.

Furman wasn’t the only top-five upset of the first round: No. 15 Princeton overcame No. 2 Arizona, and No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson beat No. 1 Purdue. Princeton advanced into the second weekend with a 15-point win over No. 7 Missouri.