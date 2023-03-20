 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of groups for 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin

Take a look at the match-play groups for this year’s WGC in Austin.

By Grace McDermott
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tees off on Wednesday, March 22 in the first of three days of round-robin play. The tournament invites 64 of the best golfers in the world to the Austin Country Club for the only non-Ryder/President’s Cup use of match play in professional golf.

The 64 top-ranked golfers in the OWGR are invited to this event — excluding any LIV golfers in that category. From those 64, the golfers are divided into four tiers of 16 based on rankings. The winner of each of the 16 groups will advance to the weekend, where a match play single-elimination tournament will take place.

Scottie Scheffler, the top seed based on the world rankings, won the 2022 event in Austin, and will look to become the first golfer to repeat in back-to-back years since Tiger Woods pulled off the feat in 2003 and 2004.

Here is the full list of groups for 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

WGC Match Play Group Standings

Player (Seed) Group
Player (Seed) Group
Scottie Scheffler (1) Group 1
Tom Kim (32) Group 1
Alex Noren (33) Group 1
Davis Riley (64) Group 1
Jon Rahm (2) Group 2
Billy Horschel (31) Group 2
Keith Mitchell (34) Group 2
Rickie Fowler (63) Group 2
Rory McIlroy (3) Group 3
Keegan Bradley (30) Group 3
Denny McCarthy (35) Group 3
Scott Stallings (62) Group 3
Patrick Cantlay (4) Group 4
Brian Harman (29) Group 4
K.H. Lee (36) Group 4
Nick Taylor (61) Group 4
Max Homa (5) Group 5
Hideki Matsuyama (28) Group 5
Kevin Kisner (37) Group 5
Justin Suh (60) Group 5
Xander Schauffele (6) Group 6
Tom Hoge (27) Group 6
Aaron Wise (38) Group 6
Cam Davis (59) Group 6
Will Zalatoris (7) Group 7
Ryan Fox (26) Group 7
Harris English (39) Group 7
Andrew Putnam (58) Group 7
Viktor Hovland (8) Group 8
Chris Kirk (25) Group 8
Si Woo Kim (40) Group 8
Matt Kuchar (57) Group 8
Collin Morikawa (9) Group 9
Jason Day (24) Group 9
Adam Svensson (41) Group 9
Victor Perez (56) Group 9
Tony Finau (10) Group 10
Kurt Kitayama (23) Group 10
Adrian Meronk (42) Group 10
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (55) Group 10
Matt Fitzpatrick (11) Group 11
Sahith Theegala (22) Group 11
Min Woo Lee (43) Group 11
J.J. Spaun (54) Group 11
Jordan Spieth (12) Group 12
Shane Lowry (21) Group 12
Taylor Montgomery (44) Group 12
Mackenzie Hughes (53) Group 12
Sam Burns (13) Group 13
Seamus Power (20) Group 13
Adam Scott (45) Group 13
Adam Hadwin (52) Group 13
Tyrrell Hatton (14) Group 14
Russell Henley (19) Group 14
Lucas Herbert (46) Group 14
Ben Griffin (51) Group 14
Cameron Young (15) Group 15
Sepp Straka (18) Group 15
Corey Conners (47) Group 15
Davis Thompson (50) Group 15
Sungjae Im (16) Group 16
Tommy Fleetwood (17) Group 16
J.T. Poston (48) Group 16
Maverick McNealy (49) Group 16

