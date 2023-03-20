Full list of groups for 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tees off on Wednesday, March 22 in the first of three days of round-robin play. The tournament invites 64 of the best golfers in the world to the Austin Country Club for the only non-Ryder/President’s Cup use of match play in professional golf.

The 64 top-ranked golfers in the OWGR are invited to this event — excluding any LIV golfers in that category. From those 64, the golfers are divided into four tiers of 16 based on rankings. The winner of each of the 16 groups will advance to the weekend, where a match play single-elimination tournament will take place.

Scottie Scheffler, the top seed based on the world rankings, won the 2022 event in Austin, and will look to become the first golfer to repeat in back-to-back years since Tiger Woods pulled off the feat in 2003 and 2004.

Here is the full list of groups for 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.