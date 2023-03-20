Full list of groups for 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tees off on Wednesday, March 22 in the first of three days of round-robin play. The tournament invites 64 of the best golfers in the world to the Austin Country Club for the only non-Ryder/President’s Cup use of match play in professional golf.
The 64 top-ranked golfers in the OWGR are invited to this event — excluding any LIV golfers in that category. From those 64, the golfers are divided into four tiers of 16 based on rankings. The winner of each of the 16 groups will advance to the weekend, where a match play single-elimination tournament will take place.
Scottie Scheffler, the top seed based on the world rankings, won the 2022 event in Austin, and will look to become the first golfer to repeat in back-to-back years since Tiger Woods pulled off the feat in 2003 and 2004.
Here is the full list of groups for 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.
WGC Match Play Group Standings
|Player (Seed)
|Group
|Player (Seed)
|Group
|Scottie Scheffler (1)
|Group 1
|Tom Kim (32)
|Group 1
|Alex Noren (33)
|Group 1
|Davis Riley (64)
|Group 1
|Jon Rahm (2)
|Group 2
|Billy Horschel (31)
|Group 2
|Keith Mitchell (34)
|Group 2
|Rickie Fowler (63)
|Group 2
|Rory McIlroy (3)
|Group 3
|Keegan Bradley (30)
|Group 3
|Denny McCarthy (35)
|Group 3
|Scott Stallings (62)
|Group 3
|Patrick Cantlay (4)
|Group 4
|Brian Harman (29)
|Group 4
|K.H. Lee (36)
|Group 4
|Nick Taylor (61)
|Group 4
|Max Homa (5)
|Group 5
|Hideki Matsuyama (28)
|Group 5
|Kevin Kisner (37)
|Group 5
|Justin Suh (60)
|Group 5
|Xander Schauffele (6)
|Group 6
|Tom Hoge (27)
|Group 6
|Aaron Wise (38)
|Group 6
|Cam Davis (59)
|Group 6
|Will Zalatoris (7)
|Group 7
|Ryan Fox (26)
|Group 7
|Harris English (39)
|Group 7
|Andrew Putnam (58)
|Group 7
|Viktor Hovland (8)
|Group 8
|Chris Kirk (25)
|Group 8
|Si Woo Kim (40)
|Group 8
|Matt Kuchar (57)
|Group 8
|Collin Morikawa (9)
|Group 9
|Jason Day (24)
|Group 9
|Adam Svensson (41)
|Group 9
|Victor Perez (56)
|Group 9
|Tony Finau (10)
|Group 10
|Kurt Kitayama (23)
|Group 10
|Adrian Meronk (42)
|Group 10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (55)
|Group 10
|Matt Fitzpatrick (11)
|Group 11
|Sahith Theegala (22)
|Group 11
|Min Woo Lee (43)
|Group 11
|J.J. Spaun (54)
|Group 11
|Jordan Spieth (12)
|Group 12
|Shane Lowry (21)
|Group 12
|Taylor Montgomery (44)
|Group 12
|Mackenzie Hughes (53)
|Group 12
|Sam Burns (13)
|Group 13
|Seamus Power (20)
|Group 13
|Adam Scott (45)
|Group 13
|Adam Hadwin (52)
|Group 13
|Tyrrell Hatton (14)
|Group 14
|Russell Henley (19)
|Group 14
|Lucas Herbert (46)
|Group 14
|Ben Griffin (51)
|Group 14
|Cameron Young (15)
|Group 15
|Sepp Straka (18)
|Group 15
|Corey Conners (47)
|Group 15
|Davis Thompson (50)
|Group 15
|Sungjae Im (16)
|Group 16
|Tommy Fleetwood (17)
|Group 16
|J.T. Poston (48)
|Group 16
|Maverick McNealy (49)
|Group 16