Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament will be the final of its kind as 64 of the top players in the world gather in Austin, Texas this week. The players will be divided up into groups of four to play round-robin match play from Wednesday to Friday, and the winner of each group will advance to bracket play on Saturday and Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler won last year’s WGC and is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to take it home again this year, with his odds set at +800. A win would make him just the second player in history to pull off back-to-back wins in this tournament after Tiger Woods did it in 2003 and 2004.

The weather for round-robin ground play does not look promising in Austin. Thunderstorms are predicted to roll through on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, which could cause delays and issues for the golfers. Weekend play should be much clearer, with little chance of precipitation.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play starting Wednesday, March 22 and ending Sunday, March 26.

Wednesday, March 22

Hi 84°, Low 68°: Isolated thunderstorms, 34% chance of precipitation, 14 MPH winds

Thursday, March 23

Hi 81°, Low 54°: AM thunderstorms, 46% chance of precipitation, 16 MPH winds

Friday, March 24

Hi 82°, Low 53°: AM thunderstorms, 88% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds

Saturday, March 25

Hi 82°, Low 58°: Isolated thunderstorms, 0% chance of precipitation, 6 MPH winds

Sunday, March 26

Hi 84°, Low 63°: Isolated thunderstorms, 24% chance of precipitation, 8 MPH winds