Outright picks for the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tees off on Wednesday, March 22 from Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. Three days of round-robin group play will be followed by two days of bracket-style matchups (funnily enough, not the week’s only Sweet Sixteen). Let’s take a look at our favorite picks for the upcoming PGA TOUR event. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Scottie Scheffler (+800)

Scheffler won last year’s WGC, defeating Matt Fitzpatrick and Ian Poulter in match play, and then beating Fitzy again in a sudden-death tiebreaker. He leads the field in average strokes gained right now (+3.32) and recently won THE PLAYERS Championship, defeating much of the same field as this week’s. He goes up against one of the easier groups with Alex Noren, Tom Kim, and Davis Riley facing off against him in match play this week.

Max Homa (+2000)

Of course, if Kisner isn’t able to make it out of match play, Homa may just go ahead and win it all. He leads the field in total strokes gained and in SG: putting over the last three months, which have seen him grab a second-place finish at the Genesis and a sixth-place finish at THE PLAYERS. His short game may make all the difference in the world in match play, so keep an eye out on this group during the week.

Kevin Kisner (+13000)

Kisner is something of a long-shot pick here. He has his work cut out for him in group play, facing Max Homa and Hideki Matsuyama, and hasn’t played particularly well this season. But Kisner thrives when it comes to match play and has two runner-up finishes at WGC, including one in 2022, and a win in 2019. He thrives on this particular course in this particular format, and he’s a calculated risk if you’re looking to take on someone with longer odds.